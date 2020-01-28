HOLGATE — Holgate snapped a five-game losing skid in nailbiting fashion Monday, outlasting visiting Fayette in overtime, 43-39.

Bailey Sonnenberg hit a pair of treys along with five free throws in a 15-point night for the Tigers (3-12) while Blake Hattemer chipped in 11. Holgate trailed 16-6 at half before clawing back to take a one-point lead entering the fourth period.

Elijah Lerma tallied 10 points in the loss for Fayette (10-6), which had a three-game win streak snapped.

FAYETTE (39) - Colegrove 4; Wentz 3; Eberly 8; Mitchell 0; Wagner 3; Whiteside 3; Lemley 8; Lerma 10. Totals 15-3-39.

HOLGATE (43) - Sonnenberg 15; Wenner 8; Sparks 2; Hartman 0; Kelly 0; Kupfersmith 6; Hattemer 11; Medina 1. Totals 14-9-43.

Three-point goals: Fayette - Eberly 2, Wagner, Whiteside, Lemley, Lerma. Holgate - Sonnenberg 2, Kupfersmith 2, Wenner, Hattemer. Turnovers: Fayette 5, Holgate 10.

Fayette  16  4  8  6  5  -  39

Holgate  6  11  12  5  9  -  43

