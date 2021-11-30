HICKSVILLE — Hicksville’s Aaron Klima tallied 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Aces’ 58-38 rout of Montpelier (1-1) on Monday.

Jackson Bergman added 13 points and seven boards for Hicksville (2-0), which pulled away with a 19-7 third-quarter edge. Josh Myers hit three treys and netted 11 points.

MONTPELIER (38) — G. Walz 14; Thorp 2; A. Walz 3; Schaffer 0; Mattern 7; Bowman 4; Grime 8. Totals 15-41 6-16 38.

HICKSVILLE (58) — Klima 19; Myers 11; Balser 6; Mendoza 0; Bergman 13; Sheets 0; Baird 9; Heisler 0; Rosalez 0; Gordon 1. Totals 23-54 5-10 58.

Three-point goals: Montpelier 2-5 (G. Walz, A. Walz), Hicksville 7-21 (Myers 3, Klima 2, Balser 2). Rebounds: Montpelier 27, Hicksville 38 (Bergman 7). Turnovers: Montpelier 12, Hicksville 8.

Montpelier 8 12 7 11 — 38

Hicksville 14 13 19 12 — 58

Reserves: Hicksville, 43-40 (3OT).

