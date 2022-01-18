MLK Showcase
Maumee 48, Hicksville 44
ROSSFORD — Hicksville fought valiantly in its third game in four days but a seven-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome in a 48-44 loss to Maumee at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Showcase at Rossford High School on Monday morning.
Jackson Bergman received game MVP honors after racking up 28 points and eight rebounds for the Aces (9-5), the lone Hicksville player to reach double-digits.
Jalen Walker and Cole Graetz scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Panthers (4-9).
HICKSVILLE (44) — Klima 7; Myers 0; Balser 3; Bergman 28; Baird 6; Rosalez 0; Gordon 0. Totals 16-33 10-13 44.
MAUMEE (48) — Graetz 10; Roberts 3; Arndt 7; Walker 13; McCoy 4; Dembski 5; Brown 6. Totals 19-33 3-9 48.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 2-6 (Balser, Bergman). Maumee 7-13 (Brown 2, Walker 2, Roberts, Arndt, Dembski). Rebounds: Hicksville 21 (Bergman 8), Maumee 15. Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Maumee 11
Hicksville 13 8 9 14 — 44
Maumee 17 11 6 14 — 48
Reserves: Maumee, 36-26.
Bowling Green 60, Liberty Center 49
ROSSFORD — Bowling Green rained down 10 3-pointers and held Liberty Center at bay in a 60-49 victory.
Evan Conrad racked up 17 points, earning game MVP accolades, for the Tigers (5-6) while Wyatt Leatherman hit four treys for 12 points and Aiden Hammontree also chipped in a dozen.
Sophomore Jake Amspoker paced the Bobcats (7-6) with 12 points while Brayden Freyman had 11 and Brock Hastings 10.
BOWLING GREEN (60) — Jackson 7; Cook 2; Furnas 6; Brandt 6; Hastings 10; Amspoker 12; Conway 4; Freyman 11; Kress 0. Totals 22-6-60.
LIBERTY CENTER (49) - Spieth 3; Orr 0; Chapa 0; Hammontree 12; L. Kruse 3; Estelle 2; Conrad 17; Leatherman 12; C. Kruse 0; Zeiter 0. Totals 19-5-49.
Three-point goals: Bowling Green — Hastings 3, Freyman 3, Amspoker 2, Furnas 2. Liberty Center — Leatherman 4, Hammontree 2. Turnovers: Bowling Green 8, Liberty Center 15.
B. Green 14 18 18 10 — 60
L. Center 11 10 15 13 — 49
