MVCD 51, Fayette 50 (OT)

FAYETTE — Fayette rallied from four points down entering the final stanza to force overtime but Maumee Valley Country Day nipped the Eagles by a single point in Monday boys hoops action, 51-50.

Elijah Lerma scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and overtime for Fayette (8-2), which had a five-game win streak snapped. Quinn Mitchell netted 18 points.

Amani Dickerson’s 16 points paced the Hawks (4-6), which had lost five of their last six. CJ Majors and Talon Kuhl each had 14 points.

MVCD (51) — Majors 14; Parcher 2; Graham 3; Burnette 2; Schoepf 0; Dickerson 16; Joshi 0; Kuhl 14; Karns 0. Totals 21-4-51.

FAYETTE (50) — Frenn 4; Q. Mitchell 18; Moats 0; W. Mitchell 2; Lemley 1; Whiteside 2 Lerma 23; Lester 0. Totals 15-17-50.

Three-point goals: MVCD — Dickerson 2, Kuhl 2, Majors. Fayette — Q. Mitchell 2, Lerma. Turnovers: MVCD 8, Fayette 4.

MVCD 7 8 19 10 7 — 51

Fayette 10 10 10 14 6 — 50

