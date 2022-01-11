MVCD 51, Fayette 50 (OT)
FAYETTE — Fayette rallied from four points down entering the final stanza to force overtime but Maumee Valley Country Day nipped the Eagles by a single point in Monday boys hoops action, 51-50.
Elijah Lerma scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and overtime for Fayette (8-2), which had a five-game win streak snapped. Quinn Mitchell netted 18 points.
Amani Dickerson’s 16 points paced the Hawks (4-6), which had lost five of their last six. CJ Majors and Talon Kuhl each had 14 points.
MVCD (51) — Majors 14; Parcher 2; Graham 3; Burnette 2; Schoepf 0; Dickerson 16; Joshi 0; Kuhl 14; Karns 0. Totals 21-4-51.
FAYETTE (50) — Frenn 4; Q. Mitchell 18; Moats 0; W. Mitchell 2; Lemley 1; Whiteside 2 Lerma 23; Lester 0. Totals 15-17-50.
Three-point goals: MVCD — Dickerson 2, Kuhl 2, Majors. Fayette — Q. Mitchell 2, Lerma. Turnovers: MVCD 8, Fayette 4.
MVCD 7 8 19 10 7 — 51
Fayette 10 10 10 14 6 — 50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.