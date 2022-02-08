Defiance shook off an early challenge from visiting Celina on Monday in Western Buckeye League boys basketball action at ‘The Dawg Pound,’ pulling away from the Mercer County Bulldogs for a 44-36 league triumph.
The win takes care of business for Defiance (13-5, 6-1 WBL) in its quest to set up a de-facto WBL championship game with Ottawa-Glandorf (15-2, 7-0 WBL, No. 4 Division III) on Friday at DHS.
Point guard Bradyn Shaw scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including five fourth-quarter freebies, to pace Defiance.
The Bulldogs led Celina just 6-3 after one quarter and just 13-12 at halftime before a relative second-half scoring surge. Isaac Schlatter also hit double digits with 10 points for the Blue and White while Cayden Zachrich battled foul trouble to net nine points and David Jimenez added eight.
A 6-0 run gave the Bulldogs some much-needed breathing room to turn a 3-point deficit through three stanzas into a nine-point advantage early in the fourth quarter. Celina battled its way back to a one-possession contest in the game’s final minutes but Defiance’s halfcourt trapping defense came through with key turnovers to help pull away for the team’s eighth win in nine games.
CELINA (36) — Rasawehr 9; Andrew 8; Feister 6; B. Gabes 5; D. Gabes 5; Ackley 3. Totals 13-37 5-8 36.
DEFIANCE (44) — Shaw 12; Schlatter 10; Zachrich 9; Lammers 2; Frederick 1; Jimenez 8; Mitchell 2. Totals 16-41 8-12 44.
Three-point goals: Celina 5-15, Defiance 4-16. Rebounds: Celina 26, Defiance 26. Turnovers: Celina 11, Defiance 7.
Celina 3 9 14 10 — 36
Defiance 6 7 16 15 — 44
Reserves: Defiance, 43-19.
