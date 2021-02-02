Wauseon was able to score a 2,373-2,217 win over Evergreen in boys bowling on Monday.
Kage Little led the Indians with games of 223 and 158.
David Fuller had games of 188 and 212 for the Vikings.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Evergreen (2,217) – Derek Cobb 191-164; Ayden DeGroff 169-180; Logan Fox 155-142; David Fuller 188-212; Ethan Shively 190-170. Baker Totals 456.
Wauseon (2,373) – Ben Allen 184-185; Parker Black 171-182; Kage Little 223-158; Ryan Marks 190-179; Aidan Teal 154-185. Baker Totals 562.
