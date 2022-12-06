BRYAN — Wauseon’s boys bowling team picked up a narrow 48-pin victory over host Bryan while the Lady Indians did likewise in an NWOAL sweep at Bryan Lanes on Monday.
Ryan Marks’s 433 series led the ledger for the Indians’ 2,227 team score while Parker Black had a 223 and 186 on the night. Dakota Brandeberry paced the Golden Bears with games of 195 and 217 while Isaac Stoy added games of 185 and 189.
In the girls match, Jayde Ramos’ 229 game and 377 series were both tops for the Indians, followed by a 336 series from Rachel Carr. Ashley Grymonprez had the best night of any bowler in the girls match with a 392 series and 200 game for Bryan.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Wauseon (2,227) — Parker Black 223-186; Landon Gleckler 121; Kage Little 140-182; Isaiah Luce 127; Ryan Marks 220-213; Kane Panico 188-172; Wauseon Baker 455.
Bryan (2,179) — Dakota Brandeberry 195-217; Alexander Douglas 105; Noah Mills 141; Caleb Muhe 146-198; Oliver Proxmire 160-136; Isaac Stoy 185-189; Bryan Baker 507.
Girls
Wauseon (2,120) — Danielle Carr 137-147; Rachel Carr 178-158; Kendall Horner 160-149; Jayde Ramos 148-229; Kymberlee Yocom 116-162; Wauseon Baker 536.
Bryan (1,985) — Madison Campbell 128-149; Kyah Davis 168-169; Jessica Federspiel 153-183; Mya Federspiel 99; Ashley Grymonprez 192-200; Alexis Hartman 124; Bryan Baker 420.
At Lenawee Recreation
Boys
Tinora — No statistics.
Evergreen (1,855) — Michael Laver 234-156; Mitchell Gillen 156-168; Xavier Robinette 177-135; Makayla McKenzie 155-131; Isaac Hansel 89; Cohen Myers 111; Evergreen Baker 343.
Girls
Tinora — No statistics.
Evergreen — No statistics.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,075) — Xander Braden 177-115; Isaiah Geahlen 128-128; Seth Hathaway 178-226; Josh Hoops 152-169; Austin Lammers 183-164; Patrick Henry Baker 455.
Liberty Center (2,772) - Landon Amstutz 220-232; Tim Blanton 239-214; Cody McDoogle 138; Jacob Sexton 234-235; Wesley Wilhelm 246-192; Joey Wymer 212; Liberty Center Baker 610.
Girls
Patrick Henry - No statistics.
Liberty Center — No statistics.
At Timbers Lanes
Boys
Napoleon (2,536) — Mason Melia 225; Ashton Kiessling 214-222; Riley Ehlers 247-182; Preston Miller 208; Slayd McCorkle 203; Logan Honemann 184; Brennen Babcock 184; Andrew Gallagher 136.
Maumee — No statistics.
Girls
Napoleon (2,045) — Arianna Kiessling 245-191; Alexa Miller 185-177; Carlee Hohenbrink 176-157; Keigan Schuster 162-159; Sophia Cohrs 101; Lily Light 90.
Maumee — No statistics.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Delta — No statistics.
Swanton (1,953) — Scott Lafferty-Reside 242-196; Conner Williams 190-157; Matt Bates 115-200; Chase Lafferty-Reside 126-155; Matthew Chovan 72-175; Swanton Baker 397.
Girls
Delta — No statistics.
Swanton (1,273) — Makayla Balonek 110-145; Audrey Gossett 118-107; Madison Roytek 94-115; Kaycee Scherger 82-86; Ann Urbina 74-64; Swanton Baker 278.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.