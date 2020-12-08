Tinora junior Trevor Luellen joined a small list of high school bowlers who have perfect 300 games as the Ram accomplished the feat during his second game in a match Monday against Delta at Defiance Recreation.
After his first game of 158, Luellen followed it up with a perfect 300 as the Rams beat Delta 2,199-1,769.
The 300 game is the first in school history.
At Defiance Rec
Boys
Delta (1,769) – Brody Waugh 155-173; Gabe Syverson 136-167; Kaden Hawkins 163-188; Dylan Stricker 84-123; Ethan Cone 105-84. Baker Totals 391.
Tinora (2,199) – Devin Flory 256-203; Trevor Luelen 158-300; Issaac Fenter 158; Eric Lichtenwald 180; Elijah Goliver 122-133. Baker Totals 403.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Bryan (2,291) – Dominic Boothman 197-171; Zane Laurin 141-213; Matt Meade 155-179; Caleb Muhe 157-218; Isaac Stoy 136-214. Baker Total 510.
Patrick Henry (2,423) – Joey Boden 204; Jaylin Drew 178; Seth Hathaway 205-176; Kijano Hill 182-183; Tyler Piercefield 161-185; Cyruss Wyss 169-171. Baker Totals 509.
Girls
Bryan (1,985) – Gabriella Bany 157-154; Jessica Federspiel 168-157; Alexis Firm 105-144; Faith Harding 218-196; Juleah Purk 156-98. Baker Totals 432.
Patrick Henry (1,638) – Rachel Breece 121-119; Sarah Breece 160-198; Paige Choi 94-101; Zayna Kuesel 117-170; Angeline Parsons 132. Baker Totals 426.
