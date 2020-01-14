SWANTON – The Tinora bowling teams made the long trek to Swanton to face Evergreen in non-league bowling in the Swanton Sports Center on Monday.
Evergreen was able to come away with a sweep of the Rams. The boys was a close affair, with the Vikings claiming a 2,087-2,037 win. Devin Flory led the Rams with games of 203 and 235.
Tinora’s girls fell 1,702-1,469. Elizabeth Bland led the Rams with games of 129 and 158.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Evergreen (2,087) – Ethan Shively 208-154; David Fuller 178-172; Ayden DeGroff 172-212; Wil Newcomb 113; Michael King 162-110; Derek Cobb 178. Evergreen Baker 428.
Tinora (2,037) – Devin Flory 203-235; Tyler Lawerence 161-112; Eric Lichtenwald 115; Trevor Luellen 146-181; CJ Gerschutz 122; Elijah Golirer 136; Devin Singer 160. Tinora Baker 466.
Girls
Evergreen (1,702) – Michaela Baker 123-145; Emily Bissonette 152-150; Desi Roshong 125-143; Carly Kanneman 134-87; Joleen Warner 96-123. Evergreen Baker 424.
Tinora (1,469) – Hannah Gerschutz 75-99; Sidney Meyer 155-88; Elizabeth Bland 129-158; Rianna Stark 116-130; Samantha Meyer 84-95. Tinora Baker 340.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Liberty Center (2,312) – Haydon Guyer 157-136; Joshua Sexton 205-202; Jonathon Smith 138-173; John Spangler 151-147; Nathan Weirauch 183-224. Liberty Center Baker 596.
Patrick Henry (2,129) – Aidan Breece 160-166; Cade DeLong 159-177; Jaylin Drew 172-171; Kijano Hill 140; Tyler Piercefield 172-156. PH Sub 105. Patrick Henry Baker 551.
Girls
Liberty Center (2,022) – Madison Amstutz 160-160; Audrey Bowers 124; Kaycee Cover 167; Hannah Feather 154-158; Gwyn Murrey 125; Olivia Weirauch 221-192; Arianna Smith 111. Liberty Center Baker 450.
Patrick Henry (1,845) – Starr Anteau 116-193; Rachel Breece 109; Sarah Breece 137-185; Catherine Knapp 130-124; Zayna Kuesel 116; Angeline Parsons 125-154. Patrick Henry Baker 456.
At Bryan Rec Center
Boys
Bryan (2,530) – Matt Meade 269-236; Austin Brandeberry 231-218; Caleb Muhe 156-182; Wade Allport 166-153; Zane Laurin 163-160. Bryan Baker 596.
Wauseon (2,428) – Chance Buehrer 214-247; Kenyon Lovins 190-191; Isaac Rufenacht 138. Alex Stevens 154-216; Ben Allen 159-163; Logan Blackman 181. Wauseon Baker 575.
Girls
Bryan (2,406) – Emma Meade 217-193; Jade Easley 243-216; Faith Harding 197-175; Gabi Bany 171-152; Alexis Firm 144-127. Bryan Baker 571.
Wauseon (2,031) – Emily Brunn 219-159; Jayde Ramos 129; Rachel Carr 128; Danielle Carr 203-135; Quinlynn Rohda 140; Jessie French 170; Elena Pratt 149-180. Wauseon Baker 429.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Delta (2,133) – Cory Waugh 200-170; Kaden Hawkins 128-156; Gabe Syverson 171-168; Walker Sniegowski 157-166; Cole Riches 148-155. Delta Baker 514.
Swanton (2,098) – Alexander Hicks 160-148; Riley Blankenship 195-233; Aaron Futch 133-209; Brandon Chovan 144-89; Carson Santchi 120-130. Swanton Baker 547.
Girls
Swanton (2,019) – Amy Lawson 198-173; Kylie Ulch 214-138; Hanna Patch 161; Ivy Serres 173-187; Sarah Kohlhofer 123; Gabriell Siege 150; Hayklee Didion 114. Swanton Baker 388.
Delta (1,813) – Payton Gladieux 142-140; Cierra Flickinger 192-127; Maddy Johnston 130-213; Ramzie Hockenberry 128-101; Makenzie Desantos 94-145. Delta Baker 401.
