NAPOLEON — Tinora boys bowling opened their season with a road win over Wauseon on Monday night while the girls fell.
Isaiah Goliver led the way for the Rams (1-0) bowling a 412 series with a game high of 233 to lead them to a 2,299-1,906 victory.. Eric Lictenwald (187 and 167) and Trevor Luelen (178 and 173) were also impressive. Wauseon (0-1) was led by Kage Little’s 323 series.
On the girls side, Wauseon (1-0) walked away with a large season opening 1,881-1,224 win over Tinora (0-1). The Indians were led by Jayde Ramos’ 390 series.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Tinora (2,299) — Issaac Fenter 186-135; Elijah Goliver 138-161; Isaiah Goliver 233-179; Eric Lichtenwald 187-167; Trevor Luelen 178-173.
Wauseon (1,906) — Parker Black 149-147; Joshua Freestone 112-144; Kage Little 182-141; Ryan Marks 157-150; Riley Morr 137; Kane Panico 132.
Girls
Tinora (1,224) — No statistics
Wauseon (1,881) — Ember Pahl 160-141; Jayde Ramos 215-175; Sehera Roberts 127-78; Natalie Stevens 177-141; Alyssa Stricklen 119-172.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Delta (1,440) — Gabe Cansky 118; Konnor Hawkins 110-101; Konrad Hawkins 108-103; Caden Leonard 118-146; Brenden Pribe 88-131; Cody Stricker 68.
Bryan (1,419) — Douglas Alexander 128-168; Trevor Craig 105-83; Luke Mossburg 166-99; Aaryan Singh 116-81; Brandon Stall 106-69.
Girls
Delta (1,838) — Lexi Brown 133-169; Marisa Desantos 81-101; Ciarra Flickinger 191-202; Karsyn Gillen 109-96; Maddy Johnston 172-169.
Bryan (2,024) — Kyah Davis 123-138; Haylie Federspiel 180-128; Jessica Federspeil 159-176; Ashley Grymonprez 129-152; Faith Harding 212-194.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Liberty Center (2,330) — Landon Amstutz 255-214; Tim Blanton 184-202; Cody McDoogle 174-121; Cole Roth 156-127; Jacob Sexton 218-173; LC Baker 506.
Evergreen (2,030) — Brandon Cobb 112-106; Derek Cobb 181-213; Mitchell Gillen 196-227; Michael Laver 132-117; Zachary Laver 124-130; Evergreen Baker 492.
Girls
Liberty Center (1,809) — Madison Amstutz 159-146; Arianna Smith 130-168; Audrey Bowers 130; Gwyn Murrey 130-127; Hannah Roth 143; AJ Seeedorf 104; Jensen Sonnenberg 105; LC Baker 467.
Evergreen (1,781) — Kennedy Coolman 166-143; Carly Kanneman 181-126; Joleen Warner 152-121; Keigan Shuster 136-125; Makayla McKenzie 101-105; Evergreen Baker 425.
