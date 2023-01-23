Bryan and Tinora split in local bowling action at Defiance Recreation on Monday as the Ram boys edged out the Golden Bears by 43 pins and the Bryan girls picked up a convinding win.
In the boys match, Isaiah Goliver’s 461 series and 248 game were both tops for the Rams while Lucas Stein bowled games of 183 and 211 to help the Tinora cause.
Dakota Brandeberry had the top game (265) and series (488) of any bowler in the setback for Bryan.
In the girls match, Jessica Federspiel lodged a 396 series, including a 200 in game two, to lead the Bears to a 1,970-1,250 win over the Tinora ladies. Paige Weber’s 250 series (136-114) led Tinora, with Aleksia Cook adding a 248 series.
At Defiance Recreation
Boys
Bryan (2,305) — Dakota Brandeberry 223-265; Trevor Craig 117; Luke Mossburg 121; Caleb Muhe 162-178; Aaryan Singh 139-148; Issac Stoy 212-166; Bryan Baker 574.
Tinora (2,348) — Isaiah Goliver 213-248; Kaidan Fenter 215-158; Lucas Stein 183-211; Daegon Begin 191; Elijah Goliver 154-159; Drew Higbea 127; Tinora Baker 489.
Girls
Bryan (1,970) — Yris Arrizon 106; Madison Campbell 106; Kyah Davis 177; Haylie Federspiel 138; Jessica Federspiel 196-200; Mya Federspiel 118; Ashley Grymonprez 131; Polly Sleesman 136-146; Bryan Baker 516.
Tinora (1,250) — Aleksia Cook 103-145; Paige Weber 136-114; Rose Billing 93-126; Deja Kimmel 73-113; Tinora Baker 347.
At Lenawee Recreation
Boys
Wauseon (2,313) — Ryan Marks 215-226; Kage Little 193-140; Parker Black 213-210; Kane Panico 138; Isaiah Luce 168-156; Landon Gleckler 145; Wauseon Baker 509.
Evergreen (2,208) — Michael Laver 236-215; Mitchell Gillen 98-223; Elliott Prescott 126; Thomas Baker 143-167; Makayla McKenzie 132-176; Xaviar Robinette 164; Evergreen Baker 528.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Swanton (1,808) - Makayla Balonek 135-110; Matt Bates 128-127; Chase Lafferty-Reside 158-118; Scott Lafferty-Reside 155-144; Conner Williams140-127; Swanton Baker 466.
Liberty Center (2,283) — Landon Amstutz 215-128; Tim Blanton 232-102; Cody McDoogle 158-181; Jacob Sexton 192-157; Wesley Wilhelm 195-165; Liberty Center Baker 458.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Delta (2,323) — Ethan Cone 148; Konrad Hawkins 203-226; Paul McQueen 146; Brenden Pride 171-141; Dylan Stricker 169-236; Brody Waugh 223-213; Delta Baker 447.
Patrick Henry (2,225) - Seth Hathaway 247-172; Josh Hoops 191-179; Isaiah Geahlen 174-204; Austin Lammers 190-139; Xander Braden 121-145; Patrick Henry Baker 463.
Girls
Delta (1,711) — Lexi Brown 186-155; Ciarra Flickinger 189-167; Alana Hyott 105-103; Serena Shelhart 107-107; Olivia Tipton 115-122; Delta Baker 355.
Patrick Henry (1,866) — Rachel Breece 143-192; Kylee Karmol 146-133; Zayna Kuesel 139-123; Claire Piercefield 140-136; Lana Breece 135-122; Patrick Henry Baker 457.
At Al-Mar Lanes
Boys
Napoleon (2,476) — Riley Ehlers 222-140; Ashton Kiessling 199-123; Andrew Gallagher 192-194; Preston Miller 184-204; Brennen Babcock 149-199; Napoleon Baker 670.
Bowling Green (2,302) — Jerrad Main 196-219; Miguel Lorenzen 167-193; Lucas Lilly 158-192; Aidan Peper 243-147; Cyrus Higham 143-191; Bowling Green Baker 453.
Girls
Napoleon (2,149) - Arianna Kiessling 214; Carlee Hohenbrink 187-174; Alexa Miller 168; Keigan Schuster 183-207; Sophia Cohrs 103-131; Lily Light 119-113; Napoleon Baker 550.
Bowling Green (1,473) — Haley Roberts 133-141; Maya Beagle 128-124; Ali Murphy 129-119; Delanie Jarvi 127-98; Addison Nickey 70; Bowling Green Baker 256.
