Tinora boys bowling fell in an away match with Swanton on Monday 2,136-1,988.

Trevor Luellen led the Rams rolling a 160 and 168 while Isaiah Goliver got off to a slow start with a 134 in the first game and followed it up with a 194 in the second.

For Swanton Marty Mosher led the way rolling a 210 and 185. Carson Santchi has a strong first game rolling a 213 but followed it up with a 134.

Tinora (1,988) — Trevor Luellen 160-168; Isaiah Goliver 134-194; Isaac Fenter 118-158; Elijah Goliver 160-134; Kaidan Fenter 128; Lucas Stein 123. Tinora Baker 511.

Swanton (2,136) — Marty Mosher 210-195; Seth Sweet 152-190; Scott Reside 158-147; Carson Santchi 213-134; Matt Bates 161-130. Swanton Baker 446.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Patrick Henry (2,233) — Seth Hathaway 191-171; Josh Hoops 178-188; Josh Munding 148-151; Tyler Piercefield 182-196; Cyruss Wyss 157-202. Patrick Henry Baker 469.

Wauseon (2,153) — Parker Black 150-174; Kage Little 194-138; Ryan Marks 215-201; Riley Morr 141-150; Kane Panico 138-192. Wauseon Baker 460.

Girls

Patrick Henry (2,088) — Rachel Breece 145-170; Sarah Breece 165-196; Paige Chio 156-127; Zayn Kuesel 185-166; Angeline Parsons 171-159. Patrick Henry Baker 448.

Wauseon (1,652) — Danielle Carr 182-166; Ember Pahl 150-122; Jayde Ramos 201-191; Natalie Stevens 156-168. Wauseon Baker 31

At Bryan Lanes

Boys

Liberty Center (2,353) — Landon Amstutz 178-205; Tim Blanton 189-182; Cody McDoogle 131-162; Cole Roth 138-168; Jacob Sexton 228-212. Liberty Center Baker 569.

Bryan (2,472) — Lelyn Boothman 170-192; Matt Meade 216-196; Caleb Muhe 186-236; Iestyn Siders 140-201; Issac Stoy 179-192. Bryan Baker 563.

Girls

Liberty Center (2,332) — Madison Amstutz 188-190; Audrey Bowers 157-176; Gwyn Murrey 135-229; AJ Seedorf 201-164; Jensen Sonnenberg 163-155. Liberty Center Baker 574.

Bryan (2,176) — Kyah Davis 162-148; Haylie Federspiel 157-172; Jessica Federspiel 170-153; Ashley Grymonprez 128-159; Faith Harding 205-244. Bryan Baker 478.

