Tinora edged out Patrick Henry in boys bowling action by just 25 pins to earn a 2,101-2,076 victory over the Patriots at Defiance Recreation on Monday.
Elijah and Isaiah Goliver’s series of 380 and 348, respectively, led the way for the Rams with Goliver’s 213 game a team-high. Lucas Stein’s 212 was close behind. Seth Hathaway bowled games of 217 and 194 to lead PH.
In the girls match, PH earned a 1,595-1,257 victory over Tinora, paced by games of 147 and 177 from Kylee Karmol.
At Defiance Recreation
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,076) — Seth Hathaway 217-194; Josh Hoops 152-207; Isaiah Geahlen 153-193; Austin Lammers 122-133; Xander Braden 106-109; Patrick Henry Baker 490.
Tinora (2,101) — Isaiah Goliver 199-149; Kaidan Fenter 172-148; Lucas Stein 122-212; Elijah Goliver 167-213; Drew Higbea 148-148; Tinora Baker 423.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,595) — Rachel Breece 135-108; Kylee Karmol 147-177; Zayna Kuesel 147-139; Claire Piercefield 72; Lana Breece 103; Leah Geahlen 110; Alisia Alvarado 79.
Tinora (1,257) — Aleksia Cook 88-123; Paige Weber 90-110; Rose Billing 84-88; Eva Martinez 74-116; Deja Kimmel 100-100; Tinora Baker 284.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Delta (2,271) — Konrad Hawkins 133-201; Paul McQueen 140-201; Brenden Pribe 156-196; Dylan Stricker 170-144; Brody Waugh 227-196; Delta Baker 507.
Liberty Center (2,584) — Landon Amstutz 214-207; Tim Blanton 203-202; Cody McDoogle 142-160; Jacob Sexton 171-211; Wesley Wilhelm 206-236; Liberty Center Baker 632.
Girls
Delta (1,777) — Ciarra Flickinger 156-154; Lexi Brown 205-191; Alana Hyott 182-103; Serena Shelhart 80-115; Olivia Tipton 102-78; Delta Baker 411.
Liberty Center (2,149) — Arianna Smith 201-224; Madison Amstutz 170-189; Hannah Roth 148-163; AJ Seedorf 139-148; Delaney Krugh 135-121; Liberty Center Baker 511.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Wauseon (2,287) — Parker Black 146-178; Landon Gleckler 147-137; Kage Little 137-184; Ryan Marks 210-191; Kane Panico 211-199; Wauseon Baker 547.
Swanton (1,447) — Matthew Chovan 91-86; Chase Lafferty-Reside 125-156; Scott Lafferty-Reside 148-191; Conner Williams 211-123; Swanton Baker 316.
Girls
Wauseon (2,030) — Jayde Ramos 171; Kymberlee Yocom 193-202; Danielle Carr 125; Natalie Stevens 182-182; Kendall Horner 154-193; Rachel Carr 130; Drue Roush 103; Wauseon Baker 395.
Swanton — No statistics.
At Lenawee Recreation
Boys
Bryan (2,306) — Dakota Brandeberry 220-225; Alexander Douglas 123; Caleb Muhe 162-182; Oliver Proxmire 164; Aaryan Singh 166-167; Issac Stoy 241-226; Bryan Baker 430.
Evergreen (2,099) - Thomas Baker 151; Mitchell Gillen 172-210; Isaac Hansel 143; Michael Laver 168-205; Makayla McKenzie 119; Elliott Prescott 160-154; Xaviar Robinette 119; Evergreen Baker 498.
At Southwyck Lanes
Boys
Napoleon (2,317) — Ashton Kiessling 222-192; Preston Miller 194-192; Riley Ehlers 135-142; Brennen Babcock 185-191; Slayd McCorkle 141; Logan Honemann 169; Napoleon Baker 554.
Perrysburg — No statistics.
Girls
Napoleon (2,133) — Arianna Kiessling 201-237; Carlee Hohenbrink 180-183; Alexa Miller 203-157; Keigan Schuster 149-148; Macy Eicher 150; Lily Light 145; Napoleon Baker 380.
Perrysburg — No statistics.
