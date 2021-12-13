BRYAN — Patrick Henry girls and boys bowling came away with a sweep of Bryan on Monday night.
On the boys side Tyler Piercefield led the way for the Patriots with a 192 and 240 while Josh Hoops (192-236) and Cyrus Wyss (219-170) also put up some impressive scores on the way to a 2,395-2,263 victory. Bryan was led by Dakota Brandenberry’s 197 and 218.
Sarah Breece led the way for the PH girls with a 183 and 149 in a 1,920-1,733 victory. Faith Harding was the best bowler of the night on either side, boys or girls bowling a 248 and 216.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,395) — Isaiah Geahlen 139; Seth Hathaway 138-202; Josh Hoops 192-236; Josh Munding 115; Tyler Piercefield 192-240; Cyrus Wyss 219-170. PH Baker 552.
Bryan (2,263) — LeLyn Boothman 140-180; Dakota Brandeberry 197-218; Caleb Muhe 180-173; Iestyn Siders 155-133; Issac Stoy 199-169. Bryan Baker 519.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,920) — Rachel Breece 128-195; Sarah Breece 183-149; Paige Chio 98-110; Zayne Kuesel 165-141; Angeline Parsons 155-139. PH Baker 456.
Bryan (1,733) — Kyah Davis 132-114; Ashley Grymonprez 146-129; Faith Harding 248-216; Alexis Hartman 73-151; Aubrey Jones-Taylor 52-79. Bryan Baker 393.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Tinora (2,184) — Trevor Luellen 172-193; Isaiah Goliver 182-195; Eric Lichtenwalk 136-178; Devin Singer 136-179; Elijah Goliver 147-154. Tinora Baker 512.
Delta (2,222) — Kaden Hawkins 172-177; Brody Waugh 215-208; Gabe Syverson 187-188; Dylan Stricker 129-169; Paul McQueen 139; Ethan Cone 112. Delta Baker 526.
Girls
Tinora (1,391) — Taylor Crigger 130-189; Kaylee Shank 113-107; Anya Dunno 129-133; Hanah Gershutz 102-139. Tinora Baker 349.
Delta (1,710) — Ciarra Flickinger 176-148; Maddy Johnston 147-121; Lexi Brown 115-158; Karyyn Gillen 113-97; Marissa Desantos 117; Serena Shelhart 98. Delta Baker 420.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Wauseon (2,059) — Ryan Marks 182-177; Parker Black 206-161; Kage Little 147-166; Kane Panico 164-140; Joshua Freestone 144-212. Wauseon Baker 360.
Liberty Center (2,620) — Landon Amstutz 182-205; Tim Blanton 248-245; Jacob Sexton 247-234; Cody McDoogle 161-180; Cole Roth 191-154. LC Baker 573.
Girls
Wauseon (1,893) — Jayde Ramos 150-142; Natalie Stevens 166-161; Danielle Carr 143-160; Alyssa Stricklen 170-137; Ember Pahl 131-129. Wauseon Baker 404.
Liberty Center (2,036) — Hannah Roth 179-168; Madison Amstutz 183-170; Riley Garretson 159; Audrey Bowers 173-154; Jensen Sonnenberg 166-127; Arianna Smith 158. LC Baker 399.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Evergreen (2,056) — Derek Cobb 210-223; Mitchell Gillen 155-169; Mason Luttrell 162-149; Miachael Laver 151; Buck 117. Evergreen Baker 487.
Swanton (2,198) — Marty Mosher 203-161; Seth Sweet 185-205; Scott Reside 153-159; Matt Bates 153; Carson Santchi 175-172; Makayla Balonek 113. Swanton Baker 519.
