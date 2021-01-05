DESHLER — Led by games of 256 and 194 from Jaylin Drew, Patrick Henry improved to 6-1 in boys bowling with a 2,561-1,997 win over Swanton.

In another boys matchup, Evergreen improved to 5-1 with a close 2,316-2,315 win over Liberty Center.

At Deshler Lanes

Boys

Swanton (1,997) — Brandon Chovan 162-150; Chad Long 143-153; Marty Mosher 189-170; Carson Santchi 123; Seth Sweet 139-179; Sub 1 127. Baker Totals 462.

Patrick Henry (2,561) — Joey Boden 216-234; Jaylin Drew 256-194; Seth Hathaway 145; Trent Mueller 150; Tyler Piercefield 193-213; Cyruss Wyss 231-191. Baker Totals 538.

Girls

Swanton (2,015) — Haylee Didion 141; Sarah Kohlhofer 138; Amy Lawson 149; Hanna Patch 177-194; Ivy Serres 149-159; Gabriell Siege 189-128; Sub 1 147. Baker Totals 444.

Patrick Henry (2,034) — Rachel Breece 183-159; Sarah Breece 190-175; Paige Chio 115-107; Zayna Kuesel 161-172; Angeline Parsons 126-170. Baker Totals 476.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Tinora (2,419) – Issaac Fenter 245-171; Devin Flory 213-279; Elijah Goliver 149-177; Trevor Luelen 214-136. Baker Totals 507.

Wauseon (2,043) – Ben Allen 192-155; Parker Black 181-113; Kage Little 178-158; Ryan Marks 156-108; Aidan Teal 176-183. Baker Totals 443.

Girls

Tinora (1,283) – Rianna Stark 141-157; Anya Dunno 132-132; Hannah Gerschutz 94-126; Madison Rath 94-92. Baker Totals 315.

Wauseon (2,188) – Danielle Carr 157-207; Quinlynn Rohda 172; Jayde Ramos 122-197; Rachel Carr 191-157; Natalie Stevens 159-160; Madison Rufenacht 121. Baker Totals 545.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Liberty Center (2,315) – Landon Amstutz 244-190; Jacob Sexton 177-212; Joshua Sexton 180-191; Cody McDoogle 174-128; Tim Blanton 148-155. Baker Totals 516.

Evergreen (2,316) – Ethan Shively 212-201; David Fuller 157-210; Ayden DeGroff 196-203; Logan Fox 177-139; Derek Cobb 168-193. Baker Totals 460.

At Bryan Lanes

Delta (2,067) – Kaden Hawkins 130-171; Paul McQueen 142-118; Dylan Stricker 149-135; Gabe Syverson 144-178; Brody Waugh 219-226. Baker Totals 460.

Bryan (2,268) – LeLyn Boothman 183; William Decator 122-136; Zane Laurin 169-119; Matt Meade 204-155; Caleb Muhe 246-179; Iestyn Siders 186. Baker Totals 569.

Girls

Delta (1,683) – Lexi Brown 156-118; Makenzie Desantos 89; Ciarra Flickinger 154-138; Karsyn Gillen 140; Alana Hyott 94-73; Maddy Johnston 1540-190. Baker Totals 377.

Bryan (1,891) – Kyah Davis 92-112; Jessica Federspiel 145-140; Alexis Firm 175-165; Faith Harding 170-178; Juleah Purk 143-199. Baker Totals 372.

