NAPOLEON — Liberty Center boys and girls, who both came into a contest with Bryan undefeated split the contest with the Golden Bears.
The Tiger boys handed Bryan just their second loss of the season in a 2,643-2,458 victory behind Landon Amstutz fantastic scores of 267 and 267. Tim Blanton also bowled a 233 and 244 for the Tigers.
For Bryan, they were led by Matt Meade’s 201 and 206.
The Bryan girls were victorious, handing Liberty Center their first loss of the season in a 2,286-2,121 win. Ashley Gymonprez led the way for the Golden Bears rollinga 193 and 222. Faith Harding was second on the team rolling a 235 and 170.
Liberty Center was led by Madison Amstutz’s 220 and 176.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Bryan (2,458) - LeLyn Boothman 154-200; Dakota Brandeberry 185-154; Matt Meade 201-206; Caleb Muhe 221-146; Iestyn Siders 174-174. Bryan Baker 643.
Liberty Center (2,643) - Landon Amstutz 268-267; Tim Blanton 233-244; Cody McDoogle 175-176; Cole Roth 173-140; Jacob Sexton 156-219. LC Baker 592.
Girls
Bryan (2,286) - Kyah Davis 169-167; Haylie Federspiel 188-149; Jessica Federspiel 169-111; Ashley Grymonprez 193-222; Faith Harding 235-170. Baker 513.
Liberty Center (2,121) - Madison Amstutz 220-176; Audrey Bowers 177-259; Gwyn Murrey 125; Hannah Roth 212-160; AJ Seedorf 149-134; Jensen Sonnenberg 157.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Wauseon (2,205) - Parker Black 167-184; Joshua Freestone 162-176; Kage Little 184-211; Ryan Marks 190-182; Kane Panico 159-167. Wauseon Baker 423.
Patrick Henry (2,438) - Seth Hathaway 205-158; Josh Hoops 173-255; Josh Munding 189-167; Tyler Piercefield 224-203; Cyrus Wyss 175-167. PH Baker 522.
Girls
Wauseon (1,900) - Danielle Carr 137-140; Ember Pahl 135-139; Jayde Ramos 184-160; Sehera Roberts 98-119; Natalie Stevens 155-162. Wauseon Baker 471.
Patrick Henry (2,165) - Rachel Breece 199-155; Sarah Breece 171-156; Paige Chio 127-127; Zayne Kuessel 194-194; Angeline Parsons 145-206. PH Baker 491.
