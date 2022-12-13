SWANTON — Liberty Center’s Wes Wilhelm recorded his first 300 game for the Tigers in a 2,749-2,012 win over Swanton in NWOAL bowling action at Swanton Sports Center on Monday.
Wilhelm followed his peak game with a 234 for the top series for the Tigers in the win while Jacob Sexton added a 266 game and Landon Amstutz a 456 series.
In other action, Napoleon’s Carlee Hohenbrink and Arianna Kiessling bowled games of 222 and 211, respectively, to lift the Ladycats past NLL foe Bowling Green 1,936-1,206 at River City Bowl-A-Way. In the boys match, Preston Miller put up a 428 series (234-194) while Ashton Kiessling had a 423 series (213-210) to lead to a 2,493-2,247 victory.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Tinora (1,704) — Kaidan Fenter 174-212; Elijah Goliver 142-132; Isaiah Goliver 150-221; Drew Higbea 174-157; Lucas Stein 140-202; Tinora Baker 575.
Bryan (2,164) — Dakota Brandeberry 189-188; Noah Mills 125-137; Caleb Muhe 185-184; Aaryan Singh 166-153; Issac Stoy 138-247; Bryan Baker 452.
Girls
Tinora (1,329) — Rose Billing 96-94; Aleksia Cook 123-118; Deja Kimmel 91-77; Eva Martinez 117-94; Paige Weber 111-99; Tinora Baker 309.
Bryan (1,264) — Yris Arrizon 89; Kyah Davis 120; Haylie Federspiel 140; Jessica Federspiel 149; Mya Federspiel 141-81; Ashley Grymonprez 153; Alexis Hartman 149; Polly Sleesman 143-99; Bryan Baker 427.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Evergreen (1,898) — Thomas Baker 139-78; Mitchell Gillen 181-153; Michael Laver 186-171; Makayla McKenzie 177-136; Xavier Robinette 132-110; Evergreen Baker 435.
Wauseon (2,356) — Parker Black 224-161; Landon Gleckler 192-167; Kage Little 242-171; Ryan Marks 170-210; Kane Panico 154-161; Wauseon Baker 504.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Bowling Green (2,247) — Miguel Lorenzen 193-231; Jerrad Main 151-174; Lucas Lilly 157-149; Cyrus Higham 187-161; Aidan Peper 148-149; Bowling Green Baker 547.
Napoleon (2,493) — Ashton Kiessling 213-210; Preston Miller 234-194; Mason Melia 191; Riley Ehlers 150-179; Brennen Babcock 192; Slayd McCorkle 172; Logan Honemann 159; Napoleon Baker 599.
Girls
Bowling Green (1,206) — Ali Murphy 106-114; Delanie Jarvi 119-109; Haley Roberts 109-78; Addison Nickey 122-106; Sammy Sisco 40; Helan Archer 26; Bowling Green Baker 277.
Napoleon (1,936) — Arianna Kiessling 211; Carlee Hohenbrink 222; Alexa Miller 145; Keigan Schuster 153; Macy Eicher 134-127; Raven Rowland 121; Sophia Cohrs 126-116; Lily Light 120; Napoleon Baker 461.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Liberty Center (2,749) — Wesley Wilhelm 300-234; Landon Amstutz 219-237; Tim Blanton 168-200; Jacob Sexton 266-177; Cody McDoogle 220-210; Liberty Center Baker 518.
Swanton (2,012) — Scott Lafferty-Reside 160-208; Conner Williams 267-147; Matt Bates 149-156; Chase Lafferty-Reside 111-144; Matthew Chovan 105-92; Swanton Baker 473.
Girls
Liberty Center (1,728) — Arianna Smith 134-173; Madison Amstutz 166-155; Hannah Roth 146-178; AJ Seedorf 128-143; Meredith Bowers 124; Killian Garretson 97.
Swanton (1,263) — Makayla Balonek 116-114; Audrey Gossett 124-125; Madison Roytek 103-113; Kaycee Scherger 85-79; Ann Urbina 73-82; Swanton Baker 249.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,079) — Seth Hathaway 193-185; Josh Hoops 150-133; Austin Lammers 135-143; Isaiah Geahlen 170-190; Xander Braden 151-140; Patrick Henry Baker 488.
Delta (2,356) — Dylan Stricker 191-255; Brody Waugh 200-201; Konrad Hawkins 179-174; Brenden Pribe 178-163; Paul McQueen 143-160; Delta Baker 512.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,878) — Rachel Breece 144-167; Kylee Karmol 172-154; Zayna Kuesel 135-173; Claire Piercefield 82-138; Leah Geahlen 102-120; Patrick Henry Baker 491.
Delta (1,845) — Lexi Brown 143-145; Ciarra Flickinger 136-245; Alana Hyott 211-135; Serena Shelhart 91-103; Olivia Tipton 120-88.
