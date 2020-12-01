SWANTON — Liberty Center picked up a dual sweep against Delta in NWOAL bowling action at the Swanton Sports Center on Monday, earning a convincing 2,300-1,792 triumph in the boys match while the LC girls edged the Panthers by three pins.
Jacob Sexton tallied games of 168 and 268 to lead the way for Liberty Center while Tim Blanton and Landon Amstutz had 206 and 199, respectively.
In the girls match, Madison Amstutz had a 322 series to pace LC with Hannah Roth not far behind with games of 174 and 145. Makenzie Desantos led all bowlers in the match with a 339 series (137-202).
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Liberty Center (2,300) — Jacob Sexton 168-268; Landon Amstutz 169-199; Tim Blanton 142-206; Joshua Sexton 194-165; Cody McDoogle 129; Jonathon Smith 126; Liberty Center Baker 534.
Delta (1,792) — Gabe Syverson 147-166; Brody Waugh 161-162; Kaden Hawkins 119-153; Dylan Stricker 128-144; Ethan Cone 103-93; Delta Baker 416.
Girls
Liberty Center (1,851) — Madison Amstutz 171-151; Hannah Roth 174-145; Audrey Bowers 136-118; Kaycee Cover 125; Arianna Smith 171-121; Riley Garretson 99; Liberty Center Baker 440.
Delta (1,848) — Makenzie Desantos 137-202; Ciarra Flickinger 154-150; Maddy Johnston 157-147; Lexi Brown 144-120; Tori Hockenberry 120-110; Delta Baker 407.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Tinora (2,070) — Kaidan Fenter 131-140; Isaac Fenter 181-176; Devin Flory 240-199; Elijah Goliver 171-136; Devin Singer 104-141; Tinora Baker 451.
Patrick Henry (2,191) — Joey Boden 192; Jaylin Drew 168-162; Seth Hathaway 199-135; Lee Hogrefe 146; Tyler Piercefield 141-158; Aaron Walters 204-188; Patrick Henry Baker 498.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Swanton (929) – Seth Sweet 145-122; Carson Santchi 123-114; Matt Bates 103-118; Swanton Baker 204.
Wauseon (1,875) – Ryan Marks 195-144; Aidan Teal 159-179; Kage Little 133-198; Parker Black 149-114; Brayden Everly 102-103; Wauseon Baker 399.
Girls
Swanton (1,965) – Amy Lawson 195-148; Gabriell Siege 154-176; Ivy Serres 151-127; Haylee Didion 159-119; Sarah Kohlhofer 135-134; Swanton Baker 467.
Wauseon (2,063) – Danielle Carr 226-179; Rachel Carr 177-159; Quinlynn Rohda 183-123; Jayde Ramos 137; Ember Pahl 119-139; Natalie Stevens 108; Swanton Baker 513.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Evergreen (2,346) – Ethan Shively 183-207; Logan Fox 200; David Fuller 178-193; Derek Cobb 184-183; Ayden DeGroff 162-170; Michael King 119; Evergreen Baker 567.
Bryan (2,228) – Dominic Boothman 194-187; Matt Meade 175-196; Caleb Muhe 176-169; Iestyn Siders 169-171; Isaac Stoy 158-159; Bryan Baker 474.
Girls
Evergreen (1,705) – Michaela Baker 161-146; Keigan Shuster 163-114; Kennedy Coolman 119-145; Carly Kanneman 109-114; Joleen Warner 118-112; Evergreen Baker 404.
Bryan (2,097) – Faith Harding 213-257; Gabriella Bany 213-244; Juleah Purk 180-99; Jessica Federspiel 155-135; Alexis Firm 129; Kyah Davie 56; Bryan Baker 416.
