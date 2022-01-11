NAPOLEON — Liberty Center pickedd up a pair of home victories in Monday bowling action as the Tigers downed Evergreen in both boys and girls matches.
Landon Amstutz’s 225 second game led all bowlers in the win for the Tigers in a 408 series. Tim Blanton added a 399 series (204-195) while Mason Luttrell’s 195 and 153 were tops for Evergreen.
The girls match saw LC prevail 2,145-1,994, powered by a 398 series from Madison Amstutz (206-192) while Riley Garretson added a solo 200 game.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Evergreen (2,100) - Derek Cobb 172-171; Mitchell Gillen 131-215; Michael Laver 148-163; Zachary Laver 168-157; Mason Luttrell 195-153; Evergreen Baker 427.
Liberty Center (2,305) — Landon Amstutz 183-225; Alan Blair 148; Tim Blanton 204-195; Cody McDoogle 146-206; Cole Roth 127; Jacob Sexton 148-205; Liberty Center Baker 518.
Girls
Evergreen (1,994) - Keigan Shuster 160-159; Carly Kanneman 115-137; Kennedy Coolman 208-141; Delaney Burghardt 162-167; Joleen Warner 138-157; Evergreen Baker 450.
Liberty Center (2,145) — AJ Seedorf 187-170; Madison Amstutz 206-192; Riley Garretson 200; Audrey Bowers 169-167; Jensen Sonnenberg 169-153; Gwyn Murrey 146; Liberty Center Baker 386.
At Swanton Sports Center
Patrick Henry (2,184) — Isaiah Geahlen 114; Seth Hathaway 181-177; Austin Lammers 167-134; Josh Munding 141; Tyler Piercefield 171-225; Cyruss Wyss 189-215; Patrick Henry Baker 470.
Swanton (1,916) — Makayla Balonek 132; Matt Bates 124; Marty Mosher 173-190; Carson Santchi 167-129; Seth Sweet 207-148; Conner Williams 166-122; Swanton Baker 358.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.