OTTAWA — Defiance bowled a pair of close matches at WBL foe Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday with the DHS girls winning by 18 pins over the Titans while the Bulldog boys were downed 2,560-2,257.
In the winning girls match, Tamorie Nealy led the way for Defiance with games of 169-197 while Hayleigh Jones had the top game of any bowler with a 200 game and 348 series.
On the boys side, Kenny Schlosser and Trey Siler each had 201 games for Defiance as Schlosser put together a 396 series.
On Saturday, the Liberty Center boys and Napoleon girls took home the team titles at the Bryan Golden Bears Bowling Tournament at Bryan Lanes.
The LC boys defeated Springfield 184-176, 204-136 in the championship match after Springfield knocked out Napoleon 186-185, 201-124 in the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Ladycats got the best of LC in two games in the final match, 163-158, 153-146. Tim Blanton put up the high series and game on the day for Liberty Center with a 662 and 268, respectively, while teammate AJ Seedorf was tops on the girls side with a 215 game and second with a 550 series to Napoleon’s Arianna Kiessling. LC’s girls had three of the top five scores with Madison Amstutz fourth with a 520 and Hannah Roth fifth with a 508.
In the team match portions, Defiance was eighth in the boys field and seventh in the girls field while Wauseon’s girls were second to LC heading to the championship bracket.
At Highland Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,257) - Tanner Cameron 121-177; Alex Mehring 121-131; Kenny Schlosser 201-195; Trey Siler 201-166; Defiance Baker 740.
Ottawa-Glandorf (2,560) — Ben Flores 160-156; Evan Cox 157-140; Aiden Ruhe 155-191; Rowan Moore 179-169; Justin Yeager 179-207; O-G Baker 867.
Girls
Defiance (2,145) — Tamorie Nealy 169-197; Mabel Adams 147-128; Leigha Scott 147; Hayleigh Jones 148-200; McKailyn Shock 138-127; Katelyn Leblo 127; Defiance Baker 617.
Ottawa-Glandorf (2,127) — Maureen Duling 171-125; Jadyn Johns 179-157; Sarah Setter 124-160; Delanie Loop 137; Willo Hurman 158-134; Sub 122; O-G Baker 660.
At Defiance Recreation
Boys
Liberty Center (2,805) — Landon Amstutz 246-244; Tim Blanton 223-197; Cody McDoogle 185-174; Jacob Sexton 268-212; Wesley Wilhelm 214-260; LC Baker 582.
Tinora (2,118) — Isaiah Goliver 184-14; Kaidan Fenter 182-129; Lucas Stein 197-123; Elijah Goliver 180-193; Drew Higbea 161-148; Tinora Baker 479.
Girls
Liberty Center (1,513) — Delaney Krugh 170-131; Cheyenne Miller 143; Annaliese Keene 124; Halle Shadday 122; Meredith Bowers 123; Vivian Gebers 117; Killian Garretson 110; Marleigh Rego 84; Madelyan Shanks 63; LC Baker 326.
Tinora (1,135) — Aleksia Cook 145-105; Paige Weber 105-144; Rose Billing 113-75; Deja Kimmel 64-79; Tinora Baker 305.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Delta (2,132) — Konrad Hawkins 178-178; Paul McQueen 154-173; Brenden Pribe 141-161; Dylan Stricker 183-146; Brody Waugh 194-193; Delta Baker 431.
Wauseon (2,172) — Parker Black 179-166; Landon Gleckler 147-154; Kage Little 182-214; Ryan Marks 168-180; Kane Panico 193-150; Wauseon Baker 437.
Girls
Delta — No statistics.
Wauseon (2,438) - Jayde Ramos 190; Kymberlee Yocum 211-217; Danielle Carr 162-233; Rachel Carr 205-182; Kendall Horner 185; Natalie Stevens 199-153; Wauseon Baker 501.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Bryan (2,312) — Dakota Brandeberry 190-161; Trevor Craig 189; Caleb Muhe 212-190; Oliver Proxmire 133-160; Aaryan Singh 146; Issac Stoy 211-174; Bryan Baker 536.
Swanton (1,179) — Matt Bates 157-158; Matthew Chovan 146-141; Conner Williams 192-161; Swanton Baker 324.
Girls
Bryan (1,643) — Yris Arrizon 88; Kyah Davis 149; Haylie Federspiel 170-105; Jessica Federspiel 149; Mya Federspiel 145-97; Ashley Grymonprez 148; Alexis Hartman 96; Polly Sleesman 109; Bryan Baker 387.
Swanton (1,294) — Makayla Balonek 92-117; Audrey Gossett 112-109; Madison Roytek 121-129; Kaycee Scherger 63-62; Ann Urbina 84-90; Swanton Baker 315.
