ST. MARYS — Defiance boys and girls bowling traveled to St. Marys on Monday and both saw defeats against the Roughriders.
The boys fell handily, 2,742-1,908. They were led by Levi Goff who had the best round of the night for the Bulldogs with a 162 paired with a 132. Kenny Schlosser was second on the team with a 131-144.
The girls fell 2,310-2,075 and saw Tamorie Nealy lead the way with a 160212- while Hayleigh Jones was second with a 178-130.
At Varsity Lanes
Boys
Defiance (1,908) - Levi Goff 162-132; Dravin Lantz 108; Tanner Cameron 113; Kenny Schlosser 131-144; Trey Siler 133-113. Defiance Baker 700.
St. Marys (2,742) - Cayden Ballwegs 233-203; Will Ross 168-192; Taurean Kerr 158; Aidan Thieman 190; Bradyn Fetters 187-242; Jack Boos 158; Thomas Bills 166. St. Marys Baker 843.
Girls
Defiance (2,075) - Tamorie Nealy 160-212; Mabel Adams 132-127; Katelyn Leblo 100; Hayleigh Jones 178-130; McKailyn Shock 137-147; Leigha Scott 128. Defiance Baker 624.
St. Marys (2,310) - Allyson Speckman 135; Ali Mccollistery 149-142; Alexis Kruse 156-149; Kayla Homan 129-199; Chloe Gibson 128; Ella Kable 129; Cierra 175. St. Marys Baker 818.
