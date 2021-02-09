The Defiance bowling teams split a match Monday at Woodlan, Indiana.
The boys scored a 2,320-2,222 win. Rhees Andrews led the Bulldogs with games of 183 and 159. Jayden Hernandez opened with a 137, then followed with the top game of 194.
The girls had just three kegglers available and fell 1,965-1,366.
Savannah Roth rolled games of 125 and 120 for the Bulldogs.
At Woodlan
Boys
Defiance (2,330) – Boston Briseno 161-157; Rhees Andrews 183-159; Jayden Hernandez 137-194; Xander Valle 180-134; Trey Siler 182. Sub 1 110. Baker Totals 733.
Woodlan (2,222) – Xavier Hetzel 109-88; Cameron Mason 149-140; Tanner Brooks 193-173; Taten Corey 151-198; Jack Womack 143-171. Baker Totals 697.
Girls
Defiance (1,366) – Malea Carolus 111-117; Taylor Crigger 130-100; Savannah Roth 125-120. Baker Totals 663.
Woodlan (1,965) – Jessica Covey 87; Jordan Sarrezine 101-112; Christine Snyder 137-104; Lillian Carey 128-127; Samantha Ringenberg 170-155; Alex Schwartz 108. Baker Totals 736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.