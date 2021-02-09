The Defiance bowling teams split a match Monday at Woodlan, Indiana.

The boys scored a 2,320-2,222 win. Rhees Andrews led the Bulldogs with games of 183 and 159. Jayden Hernandez opened with a 137, then followed with the top game of 194.

The girls had just three kegglers available and fell 1,965-1,366.

Savannah Roth rolled games of 125 and 120 for the Bulldogs.

At Woodlan

Boys

Defiance (2,330) – Boston Briseno 161-157; Rhees Andrews 183-159; Jayden Hernandez 137-194; Xander Valle 180-134; Trey Siler 182. Sub 1 110. Baker Totals 733.

Woodlan (2,222) – Xavier Hetzel 109-88; Cameron Mason 149-140; Tanner Brooks 193-173; Taten Corey 151-198; Jack Womack 143-171. Baker Totals 697.

Girls

Defiance (1,366) – Malea Carolus 111-117; Taylor Crigger 130-100; Savannah Roth 125-120. Baker Totals 663.

Woodlan (1,965) – Jessica Covey 87; Jordan Sarrezine 101-112; Christine Snyder 137-104; Lillian Carey 128-127; Samantha Ringenberg 170-155; Alex Schwartz 108. Baker Totals 736.

