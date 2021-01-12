ELIDA – Defiance was able to split a WBL bowling match on Monday against Elida at Westgate Lanes.

The Bulldog girls bowling team scored a 2,046-2,035 win. Savannah Roth rolled games of 167 and 141 and Taylor Crigger added games of 166 and 138 to lead Defiance.

After trailing 1,366-1,308 after two regular games, Defiance won the Baker games 738-669 to grab the win.

The Defiance boys fell 2,618-2,528. Boston Briseno rolled games of 194 and 223 for the Blue and White.

At Westgate Lanes

Boys

Defiance (2,528) – Boston Briseno 194-223; Dylan Smith 152-136; Rhees Andrew 173-197; Jayden Hernandez 148-182; Xander Valle 135; Trey Siler 156. Baker Totals 835.

Elida (2,618) – Landen Crates 171-169; Ethan Ramsdail 181-193; Cory Patrick 143-175; Luke Alexander 159-167; Matt Adcock 205-199. Baker Totals 856.

Girls

Defiance (2,046) – Malea Carolus 132-119; Allayna Lavigne 127; Kaylee Shank 100; Taylor Crigger 166-138; Savannah Roth 167-141; Sub 1 106. Baker Totals 738.

Elida (2,035) – Hannah Norton 129-121; Tara Bowers 88; Kelsey Cox 161-159; Skylar Lamb 142-152; Sarah Munson 189-137; Libberty Hittle 88. Baker Totals 669.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Evergreen (2,176) – Ethan Shively 180-137; David Fuller 194-140; Ayden DeGroff 181-172; Logan Fox 158; Derek Cobb 165-181; Michael King 133. Baker Totals 535.

Tinora (2,290) – Devin Flory 210-225; Trevor Luelen 168-157; Eric Lichtenwald 255-180; Isaiah Goliver 134-177; Elijah Goliver 143-162. Baker Totals 479.

Girls

Evergreen (1,967) – Michaela Baker 134-160; Keigan Shuster 169-132; Kennedy Coolman 135-176; Delaney Burghardt 138; Carly Kanneman 174-181; Joleen Warner 120. Baker Totals 448.

Tinora (1,320) – Rianna Stark 140-159; Anya Dunno 83-141; Hannah Gerschutz 144-153; Madison Rath 90-101. Baker Totals 309.

At Deshler Lanes

Boys

Liberty Center (2,358) – Landon Amstutz 191-225; Tim Blanton 166-158; Jacob Sexton 203-191; Joshua Sexton 175-202; Jonathon Smith 137-182. Baker Totals 525.

Patrick Henry (2,545) – Joey Boden 166; Jaylin Drew 208-224; Kijano Hill 182-202; Tyler Piercefield 246-214; Aaron Walters 160; Cyruss Wyss 175-181. Baker Totals 587.

Girls

Liberty Center (2,056) – Madison Amstutz 172-168; Audrey Bowers 102; Riley Garretson 139-189; Hannah Roth 135-139; Arianna Smith 154-172; Gwyn Murrey 204. Baker Totals 482.

Patrick Henry (1,888) – Rachel Breece 170-160; Sarah Breece 138-157; Paige Chio 139-103; Zayna Kuesel 147-147; Angeline Parsons 183-164. Baker Totals 380.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Bryan (2,429) – Dominic Boothman 178-211; Zane Laurin 247-178; Matt Meade 200-171; Caleb Muhe 159; Iestyn Siders 150; Isaac Stoy 155-173. Baker Totals 607.

Wauseon (2,110) – Ben Allen 127-210; Parker Black 129-98; Kage Little 172-158; Ryan Marks 143-150; Aidan Teal 169-183. Baker Totals 571.

Girls

Bryan (2,257) – Gabriella Bany 181-186; Jessica Federspiel 168-173; Alexis Firm 164-148; Faith Harding 216-194; Juleah Purk 168-212. Baker Totals 447.

Wauseon (2,178) – Danielle Carr 162-206; Rachel Carr 176-162; Jayde Ramos 211-160; Quinlynn Rohda 148-201; Alyssa Stricklen 134. Sub 1 98. Baker Totals 520.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Delta (1,907) – Brody Waugh 168-148; Gabe Syverson 160-124; Kaden Hawkins 182-194; Dylan Stricker 144-135; Paul McQueen 118-103; Delta Baker 431.

Swanton (2,056) – Marty Mosher 204-202; Seth Sweet 117-219; Carson Santchi 130-202; Brandon Chovan 133-131; Chad Long 129-141; Swanton Baker 448.

Girls

Delta (1,717) – Ciarra Flickinger 141-159; Maddy Johnston 116-156; Lexi Brown 145-145; Makenzie Desantos 92-155; Karsyn Gillen 114; Tori Hockenbery 85; Delta Baker 409.

Swanton (2,224) – Amy Lawson 202-238; Ivy Serres 194-169; Hanna Patch 134; Haylee Didion 178-141; Gabriell Siege 170-157; Sarah Kohlhofer 151; Swanton Baker 490.

