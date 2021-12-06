VAN WERT — Defiance boys bowling defeated Van Wert while the girls fell at the hands of the Cougars in a Monday night match.

The Bulldog boys (2-1) took home a convincing 2,858-2,533 victory with Boston Briseno leading the way with a match high 247 in his second game and a 197 in the first. Trey Siler also had a nice night with 194 and 200.

For the girls, defending co-champions Van Wert took home a 2,414-2,034 victory.

Defiance (1-2) was led by Savannah Roth who had a 211-137 on the night and Malea Carolus who rolled a 158-149.

The Tinora boys pulled out a close 2,243-2,189 victory over Patrick Henry at the Defiance Recreational Center. Trevor Luelen led the way with a 212-210.

The Rams girls fell at the hands of the Patriots 1,386-1,281. Angeline Parsons led the way for Patrick Henry with a 145 and 156. The Rams were led by Taylor Crigger with a 221-143.

At Olympic Lanes

Boys

Defiance (2,858) — Boston Briseno 197-247; Trey Siler 194-200; Aden Santana 177; Rhees Andrews 186-194; Xander Valle 173-179. Defiance Baker 984.

Van Wert (2,533) — Logan Sutton 205-155; Keaden Bater 116; Noah Spector 179-162; Richard Druckmiller 148-189; Landin Nowak 202-190; Mevin Preice 153. Van Wert Baker 834.

Girls

Defiance (2,034) — Malea Carolus 158-149; McKailyn Shock 117-153; Hayleigh Jones 108-109; Tanoric Nealy 127-143; Savannah Roth 211-137. Defiance Baker 622.

Van Wert (2,414) — Gracie Price 120; Zarleen Tobias 168-220; Makenna Nagel 142-210; Ryleigh Hanica 191-201; Ashley Brown 133; Merades Hammond Hammond 183. Van Wert Baker 719.

At Defiance Rec

Boys

Patrick Henry (2,189) — Seth Hathaway 159-182; Josh Hoops 181-214; Josh Munding 141-139; Tyler Piercefield 185-203; Cyruss Wyss 143-149. PH Baker 493.

Tinora (2,243) — Issaac Fenter 177-191; Elijah Goliver 176-153; Eric Lichtenwald 139-175; Trevor Luelen 212-210; Isaiah Goliver 185-147. Tinora Baker 478.

Girls

Patrick Henry (1,386) — Paige Chio 140-126; Kylee Karmol 107-134; Zayne Kuesel 139-146; Angeline Parsons 145-156. PH Baker 293.

Tinora (1,281) — Taylor Crigger 221-143; Anya Dunno 113-107; Hannah Gerzhutz 101-82; Kaylee Shank 153-130. Tinora Baker 291.

At River City Bowl-Away

Boys

Delta (2,104) — Kaden Hawkins 231-146; Paul McQueen 170-138; Dylan Stricker 198-137; Gabe Syverson 149-210; Brody Waugh 189-117. Delta Baker 419.

Liberty Center (2,476) — Landon Amstutz 208-226; Tim Blanton 295-206; Cody McDoogle 180-156; Cole Roth 129-162; Jacob Sexton 190-216. LC Baker 608.

At Lenawee Rec

Boys

Bryan (2,273) — LeLyn Boothman 164-179; Dakota Brandeberry 174-202; Matt Meade 175-181; Caleb Muhe 160-186; Issac Stoy 187-173. Bryan Baker 492.

Evergreen (1,887) — Dylan Buck 109-117; Derek Cobb 146; Mitchell Gillen 148; Michael Laver 168-129; Zachary Laver 134-160; Mason Luttrell 147; Zach Steinmetz 144. Evergreen Baker 485.

Girls

Bryan (1,639) — Madison Campbell 116-64; Kyah Davis 145-117; Ashley Grymonprez 121-181; Faith Harding 197-170; Alexis Hartman 70-82. Bryan Baker 376.

Evergreen (1,845) — Delaney Burghardt 163-129; Kennedy Coolman 119-134; Carly Kanneman 114-132; Keigan Shuster 159-173; Joleen Warner 127-125. Evergreen Baker 460.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Wauseon (1,994) — Parker Black 180-177; Joshua Freeston 136; Kage Little 157-140; Ryan Marks 169-190; Riley Morr 135; Kane Panico 143-163. Wauseon Baker 404.

Swanton (2,129) — Makayla Balonek 11-146; Marty Mosher 168-203; Scott Reside 139-165; Carson Santchi 118-132; Seth Sweet 191-213. Swanton Baker 543.

