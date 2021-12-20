VAN WERT — Defiance boys and girls bowling earned a sweep on the road against Lincolnview on Monday.
Both teams won by a large margin with the boys taking home a 2,867-2,271 victory behind a fantastic night from Boston Briseno who rolled a 283 and 236. Rhees Andrews was also solid for the Bulldogs rolling a 204 and 206.
The girls were led to a 2,115-1,679 victory by Savannah Roth, who rolled a 196 and 139 on the night. Malea Carolus, McKailyn Shock and Tamorie Nealy all also contributed to the victory with all three bowlers rolling a combined score of at least 290 on the night.
At Olympic Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,867) — Boston Briseno 283-236; Trey Siler 236-168; Aiden Santana 180-179; Rhees Andrews 204-206; Xander Valle 160-170.
Lincolnview (2,271) — Evan Bowersock 82-127; Evan Elling 80-133; Connor Baldauf 175-213; Alex Wyatt 178-195; James Reinhart 181-191.
Girls
Defiance (2,115) — Malea Carolus 154-138; McKailyn Shock 157-141; Tamorie Nealy 142-153; Savannah Roth 196-139; Katelyn Leblo 61; Leigha 93.
Lincolnview (1,679) — Jenna Corizine 113; Melody Gorman 115-134; Leigha Bendele 99-126; Katrina Behrens 151-111; Lily Wyatt 83.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Girls
Springfield (1,603) - No statistics
Wauseon (1,905) — Danielle Carr 142-154, Jayde Ramos 131-188; Ember Pahl 136-131; Natalie Stevens 166-143; Alyssa Stricklen 132-146. Wauseon Baker 436.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.