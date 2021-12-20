VAN WERT — Defiance boys and girls bowling earned a sweep on the road against Lincolnview on Monday.

Both teams won by a large margin with the boys taking home a 2,867-2,271 victory behind a fantastic night from Boston Briseno who rolled a 283 and 236. Rhees Andrews was also solid for the Bulldogs rolling a 204 and 206.

The girls were led to a 2,115-1,679 victory by Savannah Roth, who rolled a 196 and 139 on the night. Malea Carolus, McKailyn Shock and Tamorie Nealy all also contributed to the victory with all three bowlers rolling a combined score of at least 290 on the night.

At Olympic Lanes

Boys

Defiance (2,867) — Boston Briseno 283-236; Trey Siler 236-168; Aiden Santana 180-179; Rhees Andrews 204-206; Xander Valle 160-170.

Lincolnview (2,271) — Evan Bowersock 82-127; Evan Elling 80-133; Connor Baldauf 175-213; Alex Wyatt 178-195; James Reinhart 181-191.

Girls

Defiance (2,115) — Malea Carolus 154-138; McKailyn Shock 157-141; Tamorie Nealy 142-153; Savannah Roth 196-139; Katelyn Leblo 61; Leigha 93.

Lincolnview (1,679) — Jenna Corizine 113; Melody Gorman 115-134; Leigha Bendele 99-126; Katrina Behrens 151-111; Lily Wyatt 83.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Girls

Springfield (1,603) - No statistics

Wauseon (1,905) — Danielle Carr 142-154, Jayde Ramos 131-188; Ember Pahl 136-131; Natalie Stevens 166-143; Alyssa Stricklen 132-146. Wauseon Baker 436.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments