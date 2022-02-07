NAPOLEON — Bryan bowling swept Wauseon on Monday night as both the boys and girls teams earned victories over the Indians at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.
LeLyn Boothman led the Golden Bear boys as he rolled a 210 and 203 to help them to a 2,354-2,012 victory over the Indians. Caleb Muhe rolled the top score of the night with a 267 in his first game but followed that up with just a 135.
Kage Little led the way for Wauseon rolling a 236 and 174.
For the girls, it was a narrow loss for the Indians who saw Danielle Carr roll a 194 and 209 in the 2,286-2,173 loss to the Golden Bears.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Bryan (2,354) - LeLyn Boothman 210-203; Dakota Brandeberry 244-164; Matt Meade 160-167; Caleb Muhe 267-135; Iestyn Siders 153-138. Bryan Baker 513.
Wauseon (2,012) - Parker Black 152–170; Joshua Freestone 136; Kage Little 236-174; Ryan Marks 161-174; Riley Morr 102; Kane Panico 163-132. Wauseon Baker 412.
Girls
Bryan (2,286) - No Statistics
Wauseon (2,173) - Danielle Carr 194-209; Jayde Ramos 177-168; Ember Pahl 134-114; Natalie Stevens 179-166; Sehera Roberts 152-145. Wauseon Baker 535.
