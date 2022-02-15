WEST UNITY — Hilltop had four players reach double figures on Monday as the Cadets dismantled visiting Monclova Christian, 81-22.

Raace Haynes’ 21 points led nine players in the scoring column for the Cadets (3-16). Carson Jennings put up 15 markers while Ian Hoffman and Matthew Wyse netted 12 points each.

MONCLOVA CHRISTIAN (22) — Dooley 13; A. Holmes 2; Exton 2; S. Holmes 5.

HILLTOP (81) — Haynes 21; Dempsey 4; Kesler 4; Schlosser 3; Wyse 12; Funkhouser 2; Jennings 15; Hoffman 12; Rodriguez 3.

Monclova Christian 2 5 6 9 — 22

Hilltop 35 23 9 14 — 81

Girls

Delta 50, Evergreen 39

DELTA — Delta headed into the postseason on a winning note as the Panthers took down Evergreen in non-league action on Monday, 50-39.

Khloe Weber had five buckets and five free throws in a 15-point effort for Delta (6-15) while Sophia Burres nailed seven freebies in a 12-point effort.

Bekah Bowser knocked down four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 22 points for the Vikings (12-10), which will get a rubber match against the Panthers in a Division III sectional semifinal at Sylvania Southview at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

EVERGREEN (39) - Riggs 0; Sintobin 0; Valentine 1; Bowser 22; Serna 5; Schuster 2; Ricker 6; Chamberlin 3. Totals 14-6-39.

DELTA (50) — Weber 15; Munger 3; Burres 11; Irelan 4; Friess 6; Haas 7; Sprow 0; Smith 4. Totals 17-15-50.

Three-point goals: Evergreen — Bowser 4, Chamberlin. Delta — Munger.

Evergreen 9 13 7 10 — 39

Delta 12 14 8 16 — 50

