HICKSVILLE — Four teams competed at the Route 49 Classic at Hicksville High School on Monday night, with Antwerp defeating Edgerton 42-22 and Hicksville defeating Edgerton 49-30.
All four teams will play tonight with Edgerton and Edon meeting up for a consolation match and Hicksville and Antwerp playing for the championship.
Antwerp and Edgerton started things off as Astianna Coppes scored 16 points en route to a win for the Archers (7-2). Antwerp scored 19 points in the second quarter to separate themselves from the Bulldogs (1-8) and take a 26-12 lead into halftime.
Grace Schroeder led the way for Edgerton with seven points.
In the second game Kenzie Schroeder’s 20 points led Hicksville (6-3) to a victory over Edon despite 21 turnovers. Molly Crall netted 14 points while Avery Slattery added 11
Allison Kaylor paced the Bombers (0-10) with eight points and six rebounds.
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
ANTWERP (42) — Coppes 16; Recker 6; Brewer 6; Jewell 5; Schuette 4; Rohrs 3; McMichael 2; Reinhart 0; Townley 0. Totals: 15-0-12-42.
EDGERTON (22) — Schroeder 7; Fort 4; Smith 5; Gerschutz 3; Everetts 3; Ritter 0; Cape 0; Stark 0; Hennessy 0. Totals: 6-3-1-22
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Everetts, Gerschutz, Smith. Turnovers: Edgerton 32, Antwerp 10.
Antwerp 7 19 6 10 — 22
Edgerton 6 6 5 5 — 22
EDON (30) — All. Kaylor 8; Kiess 8; Hickman 4; Ash. Kaylor 4; Mitchell 2; Dulle 2; Wofford 1; Giarig 1; Spackman 0; Craven 0. Totals: 11-1-5-30
HICKSVILLE (49) — Schroeder 20; Crall 14; Slattery 11; Neidhardt 7; Smith 2; Perna 0; L. Seitz 0; Mazur; A. Seitz. Totals: 13-4-11-49.
Three-point goals: Edon — Kiess. Hicksville — Slattery 2; Crall 2. Rebounds: Hicksville 21, Edon 25 (All. Kaylor, Ash. Kaylor 6). Turnovers: Edon 12, Hicksville 21. Steals: Edon 14 (Hickman 3), Hicksville 8. Assists: Edon 9, Hicksville 9.
Edon 8 2 13 7 — 30
Hicksville 12 19 13 5 — 49
Continental 31, Lima Perry 27
CONTINENTAL — Continental held Lima Perry scoreless in the first quarter and forced 34 Commodore turnovers in its first win of the year, 31-27.
Bryn Tegenkamp put up 13 points for the Pirates (1-6), which fell behind 15-13 at half before holding Perry to five third-quarter points.
LIMA PERRY (27) — James 5; Hall 6; R. Pernell 6; Hoersten 7; Lee 1; A. Pernell 2. Totals 10-3-27.
CONTINENTAL (31) — Armey 4; Tegenkamp 13; Knowles 5; Logan 7; Becher 2. Totals 12-3-31.
Three-point goals: Lima Perry — James, Hoersten. Continental — Armey, Logan. Rebounds: Lima Perry 35, Continental 32. Turnovers: Lima Perry 34, Continental 23.
Lima Perry 0 15 5 7 — 27
Continental 9 4 14 4 — 31
Boys
Toledo Christian 57, Edon 31
TOLEDO — Toledo Christian broke open a tie game with a 15-3 second quarter to hand Edon its first loss of the year, 57-31.
Joe O’Neil’s 13 points led four double-digit scorers for the Eagles (5-1). Karter Koester added 11 markers while Nathan Criss and Conye Gaston each had 10.
Drew Gallehue netted a dozen points for the Bombers (3-1).
EDON (31) — Berry 3; Nester 5; Ripke 4; Steinke 0; Kiess 3; Radabaugh 0; Co. Hulbert 0; Sapp 0; Gallehue 12; Craven 0; Ca. Hulbert 4. Totals 12-4-31.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (57) — T. Criss 0; N. Criss 10; O’Neil 13; Semro 0; Duck 2; Koester 11; Landskroener 3; Ryan 8; Gaston 10; Hesson 0. Totals 20-8-57.
Three-point goals: Edon — Nester, Kiess, Gallehue. Toledo Christian — Gaston 2, Koester 2, N. Criss, O’Neil, Landskroener. Turnovers: Edon 17, Toledo Christian 13.
Edon 8 3 13 7 — 31
T. Christian 8 15 16 18 — 57
