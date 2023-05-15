Tinora picked up its 11th consecutive win, moving to 18-3 on the year with an 11-1 home win over Delta on Monday.
Junior Conor Wolfrum picked up the win with four innings of work, allowing one unearned run with four strikeouts. Dalton Wolfrum added two base knocks with three RBIs while Hunter Bostelman tripled.
Delta 010 000 — 1 2 1
Tinora 111 206 — 11 5 2
Records: Tinora 19-4, Delta 4-18.
Winning pitcher: Conor Wolfrum (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: BJ Morlock.
Losing pitcher: Brody Waugh (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Brady Morr, Landon Griesinger, Brandon Pribe.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Luke Schlatter double; Bryce Gillen double. (Tinora) — Dalton Wolfrum 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Hunter Bostelman triple, 2 runs; Kadyn Radzik 2 runs, 2 steals.
Antwerp 8, Fairview 6
SHERWOOD — A two-out single to left by Dylan Hines in the top of the seventh scored a pair of runs for Antwerp in an 8-6 non-league win at Fairview.
Hines had two base knocks and three RBIs in the tourney tune-up win for Antwerp while Parker Moore threw two innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts.
Cole Mack’s three base hits were tops for the Apaches, which rallied from a 6-3 deficit through four frames with a three-run fifth.
Antwerp 010 500 2 — 8 3 0
Fairview 001 230 0 — 6 10 3
Records: Antwerp 11-12, Fairview 12-11.
Winning pitcher: Parker Moore (2 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Ethan Lichty, Dylan Hines, Cam Fuller, Carson Altimus.
Losing pitcher: Jackson Grine (2 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Elijah Arend, Eli Shininger, Cole Mack.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Dylan Hines 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Carson Altimus 2 steals, 3 runs; Reid Lichty 2 steals. (Fairview) — Cole Mack 3 singles; Jude Shininger 2 runs; Kolton Schooley 2 RBIs; Breaven Williams 2 RBIs.
Hicksville 14, Hamilton (Ind.) 1
HAMILTON, Ind. — Hicksville was dominant across the state line, bashing Hamilton (Ind.) 14-1.
Leadoff hitter Brody Balser had two hits, including a home run, for the Aces while Austin Sanders struck out six over five innings on the mound and scored three runs with two hits at the dish.
Hicksville 311 09 — 14 14 1
Hamilton 010 00 — 1 2 5
Records: Hicksville 9-12, Hamilton 1-17.
Winning pitcher: Austin Sanders (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cool (5 innings, 14 runs, 11 earned, 14 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Owen Stuckey 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Brody Balser single, home run, 2 runs; Austin Sanders single, double, 3 runs; Aaron Klima 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Maverik Keesbury 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Bronson Graber double, 3 RBIs. (Hamilton) — 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 4, St. Henry 2
ST. HENRY — Wayne Trace scored all four runs in the first two innings and held Division IV No. 4 St. Henry at bay for a 4-2 state-ranked road victory.
Breven Anderson did not allow an earned run in six innings before Kyle Forrer came on for the seventh-inning save. Cooper Wenzlick doubled in the win for the Division III No. 16 Raiders.
Wayne Trace 220 000 0 — 4 4 4
St. Henry 110 000 0 — 2 2 2
Records: Wayne Trace 18-5, St. Henry 19-5.
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (6 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walk). Save: Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Evan Bowers (4 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: David Cline.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Cooper Wenzlick double; Cale Winans 2 RBIs; Tucker Antoine 2 runs. (St. Henry) — 2 singles.
Paulding 2, Bluffton 1
PAULDING — Paulding’s Kane Jones made it two no-hitters in three days for Paulding pitchers as the Panthers edged out visiting Bluffton, 2-1.
Jones struck out eight and walked four in the outing for the Panthers, who got a no-no from Ethan Foltz on Saturday against Delphos Jefferson. Isaac Reeb tallied three base hits for Paulding, which finished with a dozen hits in the game.
Bluffton 000 010 0 — 1 0 0
Paulding 011 000 x — 2 12 0
Records: Paulding 14-11, Bluffton 11-12.
Winning pitcher: Kane Jones (7 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tyler Cupples (2 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Daniel Fredritz, Braeden Jordan.
Leading hitters: (Bluffton) — zero hits. (Paulding) — Isaac Reeb 3 singles; Nick Manz 2 singles; Greyson Harder 2 singles; Ethan Foltz double.
O-G 4, Archbold 3
ARCHBOLD — Ottawa-Glandorf picked up its sixth win in its last seven games, prevailing against host Archbold, 4-3.
O-G built up a 3-0 lead through 2.5 innings and held off Archbold in the final two frames to seal the win, including a scoreless seventh frame for Carter Duling for the save. Colin White rapped two base hits for the Titans.
Devon Morris bashed a triple, joining Stephen Diller as multi-hit performers for the Streaks.
O-G 012 001 0 — 4 7 2
Archbold 001 020 0 — 3 6 0
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 12-11, Archbold 15-8.
Winning pitcher: Mitchell Schroeder (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Save: Carter Duling
Losing pitcher: Zach Short (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Colin White 2 singles. (Archbold) — Devon Morris single, triple; Stephen Diller 2 singles.
Toledo St. Francis 8, Liberty Center 2
TOLEDO — Toledo St. Francis staked out a 5-0 lead through two innings en route to an 8-2 win over visiting Liberty Center.
Landon Amstutz, Zac Weaver and Zane Zeiter all connected for doubles in the loss for the Tigers.
L. Center 000 200 0 — 2 4 1
St. Francis 231 110 x — 8 8 0
Records: Toledo St. Francis 17-5, Liberty Center 13-8-1.
Winning pitcher: Drew Kachmarik (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Evan Dudley, Andrew Woycik, Aidan Jagielski.
Losing pitcher: Zac Weaver (2.1 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Brooks Behnfeldt.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — Landon Amstutz double; Zac Weaver double; Zane Zeiter double. (Toledo St. Francis) — Gabe Lisowski single, double, 3 RBIs; Josiah Erd double, 2 runs; Derek Dzienny double, 2 RBIs.
Kalida 2, Lincolnview 1
KALIDA — A go-ahead RBI single from Carson Klausing in the bottom of the sixth helped Kalida take down Lincolnview 2-1 in a D-IV state-ranked clash.
Jaden Smith earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief for the Wildcats (No. 12 D-IV) while chipping in a single and a double, the latter coming two batters before Klausing’s winning knock to top the No. 9 Lancers.
Lincolnview 100 000 0 — 1 6 0
Kalida 010 001 x — 2 5 0
Records: Kalida 19-5, Lincolnview 16-9.
Winning pitcher: Jaden Smith (2 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Colin Hoffman.
Losing pitcher: Aiden Hardesty (5.1 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jack Dunlap.
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) — Brandon Renner 2 singles. (Kalida) — Jaden Smith single, double, 2 steals.
