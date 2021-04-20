Defiance saw its six-game win streak fall to the side as Tinora claimed its eighth straight triumph with a 4-1 win over the Bulldogs on Monday at DHS with the Rams serving as the home team.
Defiance (9-2) drew first blood with a run and a pair of hits in the opening frame as David Jimenez laced a leadoff single to center field and advanced via sacrifice bunt and stolen base before scoring on a wild pitch. The Bulldogs stranded a pair in the first before the Rams battled back with two runs in the second inning.
Junior Bryce Bailey drew a one-out walk and came around to score on an error before Casen Wolfrum scored Christian Commisso on an RBI single to right field.
From there, Tinora junior hurler Tristan Birks kept the Bulldogs at bay and hitless until a one-out double in the seventh off the bat of Jack Mortier.
“It is always disappointing when you lose, but when you lose to a very good team like Tinora, then you tend to not overreact and figure out how to get better and maybe beat a good team like Tinora,” explained DHS mentor Tom Held. “Offensively, we have been struggling as of late which goes with this game. We only struck out once tonight and hit a lot of balls right at them, but we still have to be able to score.
“We only got the lead-off man on once tonight and that was the first inning and we scored.”
Tinora added an insurance run in the fifth and sixth frames to seal the deal and move to 12-2 on the year.
The fifth-inning run came via a sacrifice fly from Marcus Grube that scored brother Max while junior Jayden Bergman laced an RBI knock in the sixth to put the Rams up 4-1.
Birks finished with four hits allowed across seven frames, striking out one and walking one.
Jimenez was tagged with the loss for Defiance, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned) in five innings of work, fanning five. Mark Butler came on for the sixth inning, allowing two hits and a run.
“DJ (Jimenez) was rally good on the hill against a very good hitting team,” said Held. “His changeup was very good and he got ahead of hitters all night. They scored in ways you just can’t allow … but when you only score one run, you can’t blame the loss on those things.”
The Bulldogs continue a busy week with a home tilt against WBL foe Kenton on Tuesday before home games against Maumee Thursday and Elida Friday before taking on Stow Monroe Falls Saturday afternoon.
“Tinora is going to win a lot of games and so is Defiance,” said Held. “This has been a very good rivalry over the years and the Rams have gotten us the past two games. We need to go back to work tomorrow with a huge league game at home against Kenton.”
Defiance 100 000 0 — 1 4 3
Tinora 020 011 x — 4 6 2
Records: Tinora 12-2, Defiance 9-2.
Winning pitcher: Tristan Birks (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: David Jimenez (5 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Mark Butler.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Jack Mortier double. (Tinora) — Nolan Schafer 2 singles.
