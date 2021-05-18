Tinora completed its full regular-season slate at 23-4 on the year thanks to an 11-1 five-inning win over Delta on Monday.
Kade Vogelsong struck out four over five innings of work for the Rams (No. 9 Division III OHSBCA) while Cole Commisso was a homer short of the cycle at the plate. Brother Christian Commisso added that home run in a two-hit day.
Hunter Hamilton tripled in the loss for Delta.
Delta 100 00 — 1 3 1
Tinora 421 04 — 11 12 0
Records: Tinora 23-4, Delta 7-14.
Winning pitcher: Kade Vogelsong (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Bryce Reeves (3 innings, 7 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Bryce Gillen.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Hunter Hamilton triple; Chase Stickley double. (Tinora) — Cole Commisso single, double, triple; Marc Grube 2 singles, double; Christian Commisso single, home run.
Bryan 9, Hicksville 1
BRYAN — Bryan improved its record to 11-14 on the season, bashing three extra-base hits in a 9-1 win over visiting Hicksville.
Keith Huard homered and singled for the Golden Bears while Quinn Brown tallied two singles, a triple and scored three runs.
Zach Thatcher doubled in the loss for the Aces while sophomore Justin West had a pair of singles.
Hicksville 000 001 0 — 1 5 1
Bryan 021 420 x — 9 10 0
Records: Bryan 11-14, Hicksville 7-16.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Psurny (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Breven Deckrosh.
Losing pitcher: Maverick Keesbury (2 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Aiden Champion, Zachary Thatcher.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Justin West 2 singles; Zachary Thatcher double. (Bryan) — Quinn Brown 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Keith Huard single, home run; Nolan Kidston 2 singles; Titus Rohrer double.
Archbold 3, Ayersville 2
ARCHBOLD — DJ Newman picked up the win with two innings of scoreless relief as Archbold rallied past Ayersville 3-2.
Newman struck out five over the final two innings for the Bluestreaks as he and starter Zane Behnfeldt held the Pilots (No. 15 D-IV) to three singles.
Ayersville 010 001 0 — 2 3 0
Archbold 000 012 x — 3 6 0
Records: Archbold 16-10, Ayersville 14-10.
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Zane Behnfeldt.
Losing pitcher: Cameron Cook (2 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Abe Delano.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — 3 singles. (Archbold) — Devon Morris double; Gavin Bailey double.
N. Central 10, Fayette 5
FAYETTE — Sam Wheeler racked up four hits at the plate for North Central as the Eagles capped off their Buckeye Border Conference schedule at 9-3 with a 10-5 win at Fayette.
Ben Pettit chipped in a double for NC, which trailed 2-0 through two innings before scoring 10 over the next five.
TJ Molitierno tripled in the loss for Fayette.
North Central 001 222 3 — 10 7 3
Fayette 020 002 1 — 5 10 5
Records: North Central 12-10 (9-3 BBC), Fayette 3-14 (1-9 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Ben Pettit (4 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Keanu Miller, Kaiden Russell.
Losing pitcher: Chase Moats (4.1 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Wyatt Mitchell, Tyson Bailey.
Leading hitters: (North Central) — Sam Wheeler 4 singles; Ben Pettit double. (Fayette) — TJ Molitierno single, triple; Tanner Wagner 2 singles; Skylar Lester double; Shane Maginn double.
Lincolnview 4, Kalida 2
KALIDA — Kalida came up short in a battle of state-ranked Division IV squads, falling to visiting Lincolnview 4-2.
Luke Erhart clubbed a triple for the Wildcats (No. 16 D-IV) in defeat as the two sides combined for just five total hits. Collin Overholt struck out seven in 5.1 innings of work for the No. 5 Lancers.
Lincolnview 011 010 1 — 4 2 3
Kalida 000 101 0 — 2 3 3
Records: Lincolnview 18-8, Kalida 16-7.
Winning pitcher: Collin Overholt (5.1 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Landon Price.
Losing pitcher: Ryan Lucke (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned). Others: Carson Klausing, Drew Buss.
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) — Creed Jessee double; Collin Overholt double. (Kalida) — Luke Erhart triple.
Findlay 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 2
GLANDORF — Findlay plated all five of its runs in the first two frames, knocking off host Ottawa-Glandorf 5-2.
Ty Buckland drove in a run for the Titans in the setback.
Findlay 140 000 0 — 5 8 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 020 0 — 2 3 1
Records: Findlay 18-8, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-11.
Winning pitcher: Nicolas Lavelle.
Losing pitcher: Carter Duling.
Leading hitters: (Findlay) — Sam Weihrauch 2 singles.
