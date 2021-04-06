Tinora was able to plate a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to score a 3-2 win over Elmwood.
Marcus Grube hit a sac fly to bring in Kade Vogelsong
Elmwood 200 000 0 – 2
Tinora 001 101 x – 3
Record: Tinora 3-1.
Winning pitcher: Cole Commisso (4 innings, 0 runbs, 1 hits, 5 walks, 6 strikeouts). Others: Casen Wolfrum, Marcus Grube.
Leading hitters: (Elmwood) – Mossbarger 2 singles.
Ayersville 10, Fayette 0
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville’s Caden Craft and Luke Delano combined to no-hit Fayette in a 10-0 Pilot win.
Craft struck out a dozen over five frames before Delano came on for a no-hit sixth. The Pilot duo came three hit batsmen away from a perfect game.
Blake Eiden, Blake Hauenstein and Ike Eiden all had doubles in the victory.
Fayette 000 000 - 0 0 2
Ayersville 314 002 - 10 9 0
Records: Ayersville 4-2, Fayette 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Caden Craft (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks, 2 hit batters). Other: Luke Delano.
Losing pitcher: Tyson Bailey (3 innings, 8 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Wyatt Mitchell, TJ Molitierno.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Blake Eiden single, double; Ike Eiden double; Blake Hauenstein double.
Archbold 15, Hilltop 0
ARCHBOLD — Jayden Seiler tossed a no-hitter for Archbold as the Blue Streaks won over Hilltop in five innings, 15-0.
Offensively, Brayton Hobbs drove in three runs. Jaybe Burkle, Ashton Kammeyer and Carson Dominque all drove in two runs.
Hilltop 000 00 – 0 0 3
Archbold 702 6x – 15 12 1
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (5 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (3 innings, 7 hits, 9 runs, 4 earned, 4 walks, 1 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Jaybe Burkle 3 singles; Ashton Kammeyer triple; Carson Dominique 2 singles; Devon Morris double; Brandon Taylor single, double; Brayton Hobbs 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Fairview 17,
Lakewood Park (Ind.) 3
SHERWOOD – Jackson Grine belted two single, a double and a triple, plus drove in six runs, to help the Apaches to a 17-3 win in five innings over Lakewood Park.
Ronnie Adkins and Brady Karzynow each drove in three runs for Fairview.
Nathaniel Adkins went the first four innings on the mound to get the win.
Lakewood Park 000 12 – 3 2 6
Fairview 526 4x – 17 15 0
Record: Fairview 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (4 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts). Other: Ryan Richards.
Losing pitcher: K. Kirtley (2 innings, 8 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Lakewood Park) – G. Markel single, 2 RBI. (Fairview) – Jackson Grine 2 singles, double, triple, 6 RBI; Ronnie Adkins 2 singles, 3 RBI; Brady Karzynow 2 singles, 3 RBI; Bryan Lucas double; Austin Bostater 3 singles.
Antwerp 4, Wayne Trace 1
HAVILAND – Three Antwerp pitchers combined to hold Wayne Trace to a single hit as the Archers won a non-league contest over the Raiders.
Luke Krouse drove in a run and doubled in the win for the Archers.
Antwerp 022 000 0 – 4 4 1
Wayne Trace 100 00 0 – 1 1 3
Winning pitcher: Ethan Lichty (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 run, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Parker Moore, Luke Krouse.
Losing pitcher: Allen Minck (3 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Tyler Davis, Kyle Forrer.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) – Luke Krouse double.
Pat. Henry 6, Hicksville 1
HAMLER – Gage Seemann kept Hicksville off the scoreboard for six innings as the Patriots took care of Hicksville, 6-1.
Hicksville 000 000 1 – 1 4 2
Patrick Henry 302 100 x – 6 10 2
Winning pitcher: Gage Seemann (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Brandon Thornburg (3 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) – Jackson Bergman triple. (Patrick Henry) – Clayton Feehan triple, 2 singles; Aiden Behrman double; Caleb Rosengarten 2 doubles.
Edgerton 17, Edon 9
EDGERTON — Noah Landel drove in seven runs for the Bulldogs as Edgerton was able to score a 17-9 win over Edon.
Kalida 11, Holgate 1
KALIDA — The host Wildcats opened with two runs in the first and added another run in the secos as they put away visiting Holgate 11-1 in five innings.
Carson Klausing picked up his first varsity win, holding the Tigers to a run on six innings in five innings.
Colin Hoffman and Justin Siebeneck each drove in three runs for Kalida.
Holgate 000 01 – 1 6 1
Kalida 210 53 – 11 17 0
Records: Holgate 1-3, Kalida 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (5 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Hunter Gerschutz (3.2 innings, 8 hits, 7 runs, 5 walks, 0 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) — Michah Boh double; Sam Medina double; Jacob Thome double. (Kalida) – Luke Erhart 3 singles, 2 RBI; Colin Hofman 2 singles, 3 RBI; Justin Siebeneck 2 doubles, 3 RBI.
Perrysburg 13, Bryan 3
PERRYSBURG – Perrysburg scored in four of the five innings played as the Yellow Jackets handled Bryan, 13-3.
Bryan 200 10 – 3 2 1
Perrysburg 303 43 – 13 9 2
Records: Bryan 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Gulgin (4 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts). Other: Takats.
Losing pitcher: Titus Rohrer (3.1 innings, 6 hits, 10 runs, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts), Other: Taysen Deckrosh.
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) – Darrington triple, home run, 5 RBI; Gagich single, double; Boros double; Thompson triple.
Toledo Christian 18,
Pettisville 3
PETTISVILLE – Brayden Barrett was a bright spot for the Blackbirds, driving in two runs, as Pettisville fell to Toledo Christian 18-3.
Toledo Christian 165 006 – 18 17 2
Pettisville 002 100 – 3 6 2
Winning pitcher: Kyle Gebhart (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Nate Keim (1 inning, 1 run, 2 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Toledo Christian) – Lukas Donawa 3 singles, 4 RBI; Malachi Beyer 2 singles, 4 RBI. (Pettisville) – Brayden Barrett single, 2 RBI; Josh Horning 2 singles.
