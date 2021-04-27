WEST UNITY — Aaron Klima and Brandon Crowl combined for 12 strikeouts and just four hits allowed for Hicksville as the Aces rolled Hilltop, 14-5.
Klima fanned 10 in six frames before Crowl pitched the seventh. Jackson Bergman tripled and had three RBIs for the Aces.
Hicksville 106 322 0 — 14 11 3
Hilltop 200 300 0 — 5 4 2
Records: Hicksville 5-11, Hilltop 3-13.
Winning pitcher: Aaron Klima (6 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Brandon Crowl.
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (3.1 innings, 10 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Ethan Varney, Isaac Baumgartner, Wade Wagner.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Jackson Bergman 2 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Aiden Champion 3 singles; Brandon Thornburg 3 singles. (Hilltop) — Thomas McCoy double.
Tinora 5, Montpelier 4
Tinora scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to snare a 5-4 win over Montpelier and up its win streak to 11 straight.
Kade Vogelsong earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief for the Rams while Marc Grube and Christian Commisso each doubled.
Tylor Yahraus homered in the loss for the Locos.
Montpelier 220 000 0 — 4 4 3
Tinora 001 010 3 — 5 7 4
Records: Tinora 15-2, Montpelier 12-4.
Winning pitcher: Kade Vogelsong (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Tristen Birks.
Losing pitcher: Easten Richmond (1.1 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Collin Crisenbery.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Tylor Yahraus home run. (Tinora) — Marc Grube single, double; Nolan Schafer 2 singles; Christian Commisso double.
Kalida 8, Ayersville 4
AYERSVILLE — Luke Erhart laced three hits and drove in three runs as Kalida took down Ayersville 8-4.
Erhart doubled in the effort while Ryan Lucke had a pair of base knocks.
Kalida 300 030 2 — 8 9 2
Ayersville 200 011 0 — 4 4 4
Records: Kalida 12-3, Ayersville 10-6.
Winning pitcher: Nathan Schroeder (6 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Carson Klausing.
Losing pitcher: Abe Delano (5 innings, 6 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Cameron Cook.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Luke Erhart 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Ryan Lucke 2 singles, 3 runs.
Holgate 9, Miller City 6
MILLER CITY — Holgate exploded for six runs in the eighth inning as the Tigers knocked off state-ranked Miller City, 9-6.
Dylan Boecker and Micah Bok each doubled for Holgate while Gavyn Kupfersmith laced a triple against the sixth-ranked Wildcats.
Holgate 200 100 06 — 9 6 5
Miller City 000 020 13 — 6 9 6
Records: Holgate 7-9, Miller City 12-3.
Winning pitcher: Hunter Gerschutz (2.2 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Joey Kelly, Brodi Burgel.
Losing pitcher: Thomas Weis (1 inning, 6 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Caleb Warnimont.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) — Gavyn Kupfersmith single, triple; Micah Bok double; Dylan Boecker double. (Miller City) — Evan Niese 3 singles; Austin Ruhe 2 singles; TJ Michel 2 singles; Caleb Niese double; Caleb Giesken double.
Pettisville 7, Edgerton 3
EDGERTON — Pettisville upped its season record to 9-3, downing host Edgerton 7-3.
Josh Norr hit a three-run homer in the seventh to help seal the deal for the Blackbirds while earning the save.
Pettisville 300 000 4 — 7 8 4
Edgerton 011 100 0 — 3 6 0
Records: Pettisville 9-3, Edgerton 8-10.
Winning pitcher: Gideon Myers (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Josh Norr.
Losing pitcher: Gannon Ripke (6.1 innings, 7 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Josh Norr single, home run, 4 RBIs; Josh Horning 2 singles. (Edgerton) — Warren Nichols 2 singles; Noah Landel 2 singles.
Paulding 3, D. Jefferson 2
DELPHOS — Paulding stayed in the race atop the Northwest Conference standings as the Panthers topped Delphos Jefferson 3-2.
Hunter Kauser struck out 14 in a complete-game effort for the Panthers while stroking a double. Blake McGarvey had three base knocks.
Paulding 002 100 0 — 3 10 0
Del. Jefferson 100 100 0 — 2 5 2
Records: Paulding 11-4 (5-1 NWC), Delphos Jefferson 7-10 (2-3 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Hunter Kauser (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logan Gallmeier (4.1 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Braxton Scalf, Wiseman.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Blake McGarvey 3 singles; Jacob Martinez 2 singles; Deyton Price 2 singles; Hunter Kauser double. (Delphos Jefferson) — Simmons single, double; Wiseman double.
Napoleon 5, Southview 4
NAPOLEON – With runners on second and third, Zack Rosebrook came on and closed the door to preserve the lead as Napoleon held off Southview 5-4.
Angelo Gonzalez hit a double and drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats. He also stepped up and pitched in relief of starter Blake Wolf.
Carter Burken and Gavin Brubaker both doubled and drove in a run for Napoleon.
Southview 000 200 2 — 4 9 1
Napoleon 320 000 x — 5 6 4
Record: Napoleon 7-9 (3-3 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Blake Wolf (4 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Others: Angelo Gonzalez, Zack Rosebrook.
Losing pitcher: Cam Young (6 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Southview) – Gavin Johns 2 singles. (Napoleon) – Carter Burken double; Angelo Gonzalez double, 2 RBIs; Gavin Brubaker double.
Wauseon 15, Swanton 2
SWANTON – Wauseon broke open a close game with six runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to beat Swanton 15-2.
Wauseon stayed undefeated in the NWOAL with the win.
Jude Armstrong had four hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Indians.
Wauseon 040 65 — 15 11 2
Swanton 101 00 — 2 5 5
Records: Wauseon 10-4 (5-0 NWOAL), Swanton 3-13 (1-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Clay Stump (4 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts). Other: Maddux Chamberlin.
Losing pitcher: Lucas Bloom (3.2 innings, 7 hits, 10 runs, 5 earned, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts). Others: Devon Crouse, Trent Wiegel.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) – Jude Armstrong 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Eli Delgado 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Connar Penrod 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Easton Delgado single, 2 RBIs; Kolton DeGroff single, 2 RBIs. (Swanton) – Drew Smigelski 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Archbold 10, L. Center 0
ARCHBOLD – DJ Newman allowed two hits and fanned 12 as Archbold scored a 10-0 win over Liberty Center.
Newman also drove in three runs at the plate.
Liberty Center 000 00 — 0 2 3
Archbold 210 52 — 10 10 1
Records: Liberty Center 3-13 (1-4 NWOAL), Archbold 11-4 (3-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 12 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Landon Amstutz (3.2 innings, 9 hits, 8 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: Zac Weaver.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) – Dylan Matthews 2 singles. (Archbold) – DJ Newman single, double, 3 RBIs; Caleb Hogrefe 2 singles, double; RBI; Brandon Taylor single, double, RBI; Devon Morris 2 singles.
Bryan 4, Evergreen 2
METAMORA – After allowing single runs in the first and third innings, Bryan came up with three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to score a 4-2 win at Evergreen.
Both teams came in a game back of Wauseon in the NWOAL standings.
Bryan 000 310 0 – 4 3 1
Evergreen 101 000 0 – 2 6 0
Records: Bryan 6-10 (4-1 NWOAL), Evergreen 7-7 (3-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Nolan Kidston (5.1 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts). Other: Breven Deckrosh.
Losing pitcher: RJ Shunck (4.2 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 6 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Nick Smithmyer.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Mikey Wolff 2 singles. (Evergreen) — Zach Laver 2 singles.
Delta 7, Patrick Henry 3
DELTA – The host Panthers scored all seven of its runs in the last two innings in rallying past Patrick Henry 7-3.
Max Hoffman tripled and drove in a run for Delta.
Patrick Henry 100 101 0 – 3 8 0
Delta 000 043 x – 7 11 2
Records: Patrick Henry 6-9 (2-3 NWOAL), Delta 4-11 (1-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Hunter Hamilton (7 innings, 8 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 4 stikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Gage Seemann (5 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts). Other: Aiden Behrman.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) – Caleb Rosengarten single, triple; Nash Meyer double; Gage Seemann 2 singles. (Delta) – Max Hoffman triple; Chase Stickley double, 2 RBIs; Jayce Helminiak 2 singles; Bryce Reeves 2 singles; Brenden Pribe 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.