The Tinora Rams (No. 10, D-III – OHSBCA) wrapped up a perfect slate in the GMC as they downed Holgate 8-2 in Holgate’s final baseball game in the GMC.
Jayden Bergman kept the Tigers off-balance for six innings, allowing three hits while walking one batter and fanning eight.
Max Grube led the Ram offense with three singles.
Holgate 000 001 0 — 1 3 0
Tinora 030 140 x — 8 12 1
Records: Tinora 20-3 (7-0 GMC), Holgate 9-13 (2-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jaydren Bergman (6 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Jacob Bailey.
Losing pitcher: Joey Kelly (3 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Others: Hunter Gerschutz, Michah Bok.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) – Sam Medina 2 singles. (Tinora) – Max Grube 3 singles; Marcus Grube 2 singles.
Fairview 6, Ft. Jennings 4
SHERWOOD – Fairview was able to hold on after taking a 5-1 lead to defeat visiting Ft. Jennings 6-4.
Caleb Frank and Austin Lashaway each drove in a pair of runs for the Apaches.
Ft. Jennings 001 021 0 — 4 4 1
Fairview 002 301 x — 6 6 2
Records: Fairview 9-10, Ft. Jennings 3-16.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Grine (2.2 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 6 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Adam Lashaway, Austin Bostater.
Losing pitcher: Aidan Grothouse (3.2 innings, 4 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Gavin Schimmoeller.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Caleb Frank 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Austin Lashaway double, 2 RBIs; Cade Ripke double.
Evergreen 5, Edgerton 2
EDGERTON – Leading 2-0, Evergreen tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to pull ahead in a 5-2 non-league win at Edgerton.
The Vikings needed the runs, as the host Bulldogs broke up the shutout with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Austin Marvin drove in two runs for Evergreen.
Evergreen 100 010 3 — 5 10 0
Edgerton 000 000 2 — 2 5 4
Records: Evergreen 13-8, Edgerton 9-14.
Winning pitcher: RJ Shunck (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (7 innings, 10 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) – Ashton Sayers 2 singles, double; Austin Marvin 2 RBIs; Nick Smithmyer 2 singles. (Edgerton) — Cole Meyer 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Corey Everetts 2 singles.
Paulding 9, Ada 2
PAULDING – Paulding moved to 7-1 in the NWC conference as the Panthers took a 3-0 lead after one inning in a 9-2 decision over Ada.
Payton Beckman and Jacob Martinez each drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Blake McGarvey went the distance on the mound, allowing a pair of unearned runs with 12 strikeouts.
Ada 000 200 0 — 2 3 1
Paulding 301 140 x — 9 15 4
Records: Paulding 15-6 (7-1 NWC), Ada 6-13 (1-7 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Blake McGarvey (7 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 12 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Sovsley (3 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Boser, Wall.
Leading hitters: (Ada) – Jameson 2 singles. (Paulding) – Hunter Kauser single, 2 doubles; Payton Beckman 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jacob Martinez single, double, 2 RBIs; Deyton Price double; Sam Woods 2 singles.
Archbold 2, Pettisville 0
ARCHBOLD – Single runs in the first two innings were enough for the Streaks as Archold won over Pettisville 2-0 in a game that was moved from Memorial Park to Ruihley Park in Archbold.
Zane Behnfeldt fired a one-hitter for the Blue Streaks with four walks and seven strikeouts.
Pettisville 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Archbold 110 000 x — 2 6 0
Records: Petitisville 12-5, Archbold 15-8.
Winning pitcher: Zane Behnfeldt (7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Gideon Myers (6 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Jaybe Burkle 2 singles.
