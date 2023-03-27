Hits came at a premium for Defiance baseball in their season opening 1-0 win over Rossford on Monday as the two Bulldogs’ combined for just four hits and nine baserunners on a chilly day for a ball game at Defiance High School.
But not all of it being a rough day at the plate can be attributed to mother nature, as despite 40 degree temperatures, the aces on the mound came out in force.
Defiance senior Bradyn Shaw and Rossford senior Brandon Swope put on a display of pitching with neither ever really struggling, save for Shaw’s first inning that saw him walk two batters. The rest of the game however, the Akron commit would commit just one more walk, throw a complete game shutout and strike out nine batters.
“That always the inning he struggles with is that first inning, once he gets past that he usually settles in,” Defiance head coach Tom Held said. “I don’t think he had his fastball like he did in the scrimmages and in Florida … his stuff wasn’t great, but he competed and he got outs when he needed to get outs.”
The only run in the game came across in about the only way a run was going to come across in a game like this could — with a little luck.
Through two and a half innings, neither pitcher had given up a hit, and they had combined for seven strikeouts, four of those coming from four-straight punchouts by Shaw.
It seemed as if Swope was heading towards striking out the side in the bottom of the third when he got Defiance center field and leadoff hitter Tyler Frederick fishing for one in the dirt. But the ball got past the Rossford catcher and the speedy Frederick reached first with two outs.
Two pitches later it seemed as if the inning would end again as David Jiminez skyed one foul, just on the other side of the first base line that was dropped by the pitcher Swope. Jiminez took the very next pitch right back up the middle for a single, and Frederick was able to make it from first to home after the Rossford center fielder missed his cutoff man.
“The little things win and lose games and we got five outs that inning,” Defiance head coach Tom Held said. “Tyler’s just a guy that goes hard and so we knew with two outs he’s going on contact and I was shocked when it fell in. Then I was just thinking if the center fielder comes up and he doesn’t zip one in, we’re sending him. That’s what he did so we tried to take advantage of it and get a run however we could.”
Two Rossford infield singles, one in the fifth and the other in the sixth as well as a sixth inning double by Shaw were the three other hits in the game. That sixth inning warranted the biggest threat of the contest besides the first inning at the plate for Rossford that saw them strand a runner at first.
After Shaw’s two-out double into the left-center gap, he reached third on a wild pitch and Aiden Kiessling drew a six-pitch walk. Kiessling stole second giving the Bulldogs two runners in scoring position but Christian Commisso went down looking to end the inning.
Swope, a big left hander for Rossford went six innings giving up one earned on two hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk.
Held attributes the offensive struggles partly to the cold weather but mostly to Swope, who clearly had things working on the mound, able to use his full arsenal with solid control. Defiance was a combined 2-for-22 from the plate on the day.
“That’s maybe the fifth time that we’ve faced Brandon since he was a sophomore and he’s tough. He throws a breaker at 74-75, he had great command today and he got ahead of hitters, he was really good,” Held said. “We didn’t face great pitching in Florida and it is always tough to hit in a cold environment but I’ll give credit to Brandon Swope on how well he pitched today.”
Defiance will be back in action on Tuesday in another home contest against Defiance County foe Fairview. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Rossford 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Defiance 001 000 0 — 2 11 1
Records: Defiance 1-0, Rossford 0-1
Winning Pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brandon Swope (6 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — David Jiminez single, RBI; Bradyn Shaw double
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.