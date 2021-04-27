A two-run fifth inning was more than enough offense for Defiance hurler Bradyn Shaw, who twirled a one-hitter in a 2-0 win Monday over a tough Fairview squad.
“This is a great game for both of us,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “Fairview has had a great baseball program for a long time. We always know its going to be a battle.”
A dropped fly ball turned into the difference in the game.
“Always, anytime you play Defiance, you have to be on your ‘A’ game,” admitted Fairview coach Andy Singer. “I’ll also say our schedule has prepared us for these games. We play some tough competition. Our kids did not back down. They were still getting after it. Tip your cap to Bradyn (Shaw), he did a great job throwing. He was controlling his off-speed late in the game, that’s what good pitchers do.”
Shaw, who needed 90 pitches to get through the game, worked out of a couple of tough jams. In the second, he allowed a lead-off single, the only hit the Apaches had in the contest. The runner was moved to second, but was left there. In the sixth, a hit batter and an error put two on with one out, but Shaw came back with a strikeout, then Drew Kellermyer made a running catch in right field to end the threat.
“Bradyn was able to pitch out of it (trouble),” said Held. “That was big.”
Kellemyer also made a pair of catches after a one-out walk to end chance the Apaches had in the fourth.
“Drew Kellermyer made two really good plays,” stated the Defiance coach. “With two guys on, if he doesn’t get to it, two runs score and its a tied ballgame. He made two plays where if he’s not there — because he’s a platoon player — we don’t make those plays.”
“We had opportunities, we just couldn’t get that big hit,” admitted Singer. “They made some good defensive plays to get out of it (trouble). That’s what good teams do.”
The Bulldogs were able to put something together in the bottom of the fifth. Kellermyer singled his way on, then moved to second when Shaw — the leadoff hitter for Defiance — bunted.
“Bradyn Shaw is a pretty good hitter,” said Held. “He’s our leading hitter. A lot of times, you don’t like to sacrifice his at-bat. We decided to go with the sacrifice right there and obviously it was the right move.”
David Jimenez followed with a shot to right that was dropped, allowing Kellermyer to score. Jimenez went to third on the play and scored on a Camden Roth sac fly.
“We haven’t had very many free bases lately,” stated Held. “Teams have played well against us defensively, and they haven’t walked many people. Fairview was the same way today. They didn’t walk anybody and played pretty well defensively. The one big play cost them.”
That was more than enough for Shaw. He struck out the side in the first on his way to an eight-strikeout performance.
“Bradyn was just Bradyn,” lauded Held. “He’s had a great breaking ball all year. He gets better as the game goes on, like power pitchers do. If we make a mistake, it never fazes him. He’s the first one picking up guys. He likes to have ball. He has the chance to be a special one, being a sophomore. he could be one of the good ones here. We’ve had a lot of them. If he learns to work a little harder and keep building velocity, he could be really good.”
Fairview pitcher Austin Bostater matched Shaw on the scoreboard through four innings. Bostater left a Defiance runner stranded at third in the second, and coaxed an easy groundout to second with the bases loaded in the fourth.
“I was proud of Austin Bostater,” said Singer. “He kept (Defiance) off-balance a little bit. We went with him to try to slow it down and make some defensive plays, which we did except for a couple mistakes, but that’s baseball.”
Defiance (11-3) will hit the road for a pair of games. They travel to Lima Bath Tuesday for a big WBL contest, then visit Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday. Fairview (5-9) has a pair of GMC games coming up, with a game at Edgerton Tuesday and home with Ayersville on Thursday.
Fairview 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Defiance 000 020 x — 2 5 2
Records: Defiance 11-3, Fairview 5-9.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Austin Bostater (5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Other: Nathaniel Adkins.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Jacob Howard 3 singles.
