LIMA — Defiance sophomore Bradyn Shaw was masterful against Lima Central Catholic on Monday, holding the Thunderbirds to a pair of singles and striking out eight as the Bulldogs blanked LCC 2-0.
Shaw scattered four walks and a single in the second and seventh innings in the outing for Defiance (6-1), winners of three straight since falling to Paulding on April 5.
The Bulldogs plated their first run in the third frame, with Jack Mortier leading off the inning with a bunt single. Mortier stole second and third and with runners at the corners, the DHS senior scored on a throwing error. Jacob Howard followed with a base knock but the Bulldogs stranded a pair to end the frame.
Defiance doubled its lead in the sixth, thanks to another leadoff baserunner. Dade Robinson reached on an error to start off the frame and Mark Butler followed with a base knock to advance pinch-runner Daniel Hoffman to second before a sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third. Wade Liffick brought home the team’s second run on an RBI bunt single and again the Bulldogs left multiple baserunners on to end the frame with the bags full.
LCC threatened in the sixth with a leadoff single and runner at first and second with two outs but Shaw induced a lineout to end the threat. In the seventh, a one-out walk was answered by a strikeout and flyout from Shaw to wrap up a road win.
Defiance will take to the road against defending WBL co-champion Van Wert on Tuesday before hosting Bowling Green on Thursday, visiting Lima Shawnee Friday and taking on Norwalk at Carter Park in Bowling Green on Saturday.
Defiance 001 001 0 — 2 7 0
Lima CC 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Records: Defiance 6-1, Lima Central Catholic 5-5.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jacobs (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Jacob Howard 2 singles; Wade Liffick 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.