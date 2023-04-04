Tinora pitchers Eli Plassman and Hunter Bostelman combined to blank Elmwood in a 6-0 five-hit shutout for the Rams.
Plassman earned the win, fanning four and walking one in five goose-egg frames for Tinora. Luke Harris had three base hits to pace the Rams at the plate while Bostelman doubled.
Elmwood 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Tinora 024 000 x — 6 10 0
Records: Tinora 3-0, Elmwood 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Eli Plassman (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Hunter Bostelman.
Losing pitcher: Jimmie Palmer (4 innings, 6 runs, 9 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Mason Oliver.
Leading hitters: (Elmwood) — Andrew Holland 2 singles. (Tinora) — Luke Harris 3 singles; Hunter Bostelman single, double; Dalton Wolfrum 2 singles.
Fairview 4, Ottoville 3
SHERWOOD — An RBI double off the bat of Jude Shininger in the sixth inning proved to be the game-winning knock for Fairview in a 4-3 win over Ottoville.
Shininger’s two hits led the Apaches while Kolton Schooley doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Jackson Grine, Eli Shininger and Elijah Arend combined to strike out 14 Big Green batters and allow one hit.
Ottoville 000 120 0 — 3 1 0
Fairview 003 001 x — 4 6 3
Records: Fairview 2-2, Ottoville 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Eli Shininger (2 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jackson Grine (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks); Elijah Arend (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brandon Calvelage (5 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Jackson Ricker, Alex Suever.
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) — Keaton Schnipke double, 2 RBIs. (Fairview) — Jude Shininger single, double; Kolton Schooley double, 2 RBIs.
P. Henry 8, Hicksville 6
HAMLER — Patrick Henry maintained its perfect start, scoring six fifth-inning runs to defeat Hicksville 8-6.
The Patriots got four of the first five batters on base in that sixth inning that saw them trail 4-2 going in and leading 8-4 on the other side. Mack Hieber and Grant Schwab each had two-out RBI singles to give the Patriots the lead.
Hicksville saw Maverik Keesbury score twice and notch a multi-hit game while Aaron Klima, who took the loss on the mound, drove in two runs.
Hicksville 000 042 0 — 6 6 1
Patrick Henry 002 060 0 — 8 7 2
Records: Patrick Henry 4-0, Hicksville 0-2
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrmna (5 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Mason Schwiebert.
Losing pitcher: Aaron Klima (4 innings, 5 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Austin Sanders.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Maverick Keesbury 2 singles, 2 runs; Aaron Klima 2 RBIs. (Patrick Henry) — Mack Hieber 2 singles, Grant Schwab 2 singles; Logan Hudson 2 runs.
Wauseon 5, Antwerp 2
WAUSEON — Wauseon’s Kage Little and Keaton Hartsock combined to hold Antwerp to two base hits in a 5-2 victory.
Tyson Rodriguez had a single and double with two RBIs for Wauseon, which led 5-0 through four innings. Jude Armstrong had a pair of base knocks.
Reid and Aiden Lichty each singled for the Archers, which committed five errors and stranded 12 baserunners.
Antwerp 000 011 0 — 2 2 5
Wauseon 201 200 x — 5 6 2
Records: Wauseon 2-0-1, Antwerp 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Kage Little (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Keaton Hartsock.
Losing pitcher: Parker Moore (2 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Camden Fuller, Teeghun Marlin.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Reid Lichty single, 2 RBIs; Aiden Lichty single, 2 steals. (Wauseon) — Tyson Rodriguez single, double, 2 RBIs; Jude Armstrong 2 singles; Eli Delgado 2 runs; Ryan Marks 2 steals.
Celina 3, Wayne Trace 1
CELINA — Celina held Wayne Trace to two hits and dealt the Raiders their first regular-season loss of the year, 3-1.
Breven Anderson and Tyler Head had the two base knocks for the Raiders while Anderson struck out nine in six innings, allowing four hits and one earned run.
Wayne Trace 001 000 0 — 1 2 3
Celina 001 200 x — 3 4 2
Records: Celina 3-1, Wayne Trace 2-1.
Winning pitcher: Brady Steinbrunner (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Zander Jones.
Losing pitcher: Breven Anderson (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Breven Anderson single; Tyler Head single. (Celina) — Zach Greber single; Zander Jones single; Dale Secrest single; Wes Greber single.
Edgerton 8, Edon 0
EDGERTON — Edgerton’s Cory Herman and Corey Everetts combined to hold Edon to two singles in an 8-0 blanking of the Bombers.
Herman fanned eight in six shutout innings while Everetts struck out the side in the seventh to shut the door. Herman and Noah Weaver had two base hits each in the win.
Wyatt Moore and Christian Owens had the lone singles for the Bombers.
Edon 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Edgerton 120 050 x — 8 7 1
Records: Edgerton 1-2, Edon 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Cory Herman (6 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Corey Everetts.
Losing pitcher: Kyler Sapp (4 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Wade Parrish.
Leading hitters: (Edon) — 2 singles. (Edgerton) — Cory Herman 2 singles; Noah Weaver 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caden Leppelmeier 2 steals.
Tol. Whitmer 5, Bryan 3
TOLEDO — A five-run uprising in the fourth inning was enough for Toledo Whitmer to prevail over visiting Bryan, 5-3.
Joe Watson doubled in the setback for the Golden Bears while Lazarus Lane drove in a pair of runs.
Bryan 010 020 0 — 3 5 2
Whitmer 000 500 x — 5 6 0
Records: Toledo Whitmer 3-0, Bryan 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Dillon (2.1 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jaiden Mahon, Harlan Hornsby, Cory Viola.
Losing pitcher: Landon Bassett (3.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Carter Dominique.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Joe Watson double; Lazarus Lane 2 RBIs. (Whitmer) — Connor Barber single, home run; Royce Munoz 2 singles; Sean Doran double; Connor Westray 2 RBIs; Cory Viola 2 steals.
Lake 4, Liberty Center 3
LIBERTY CENTER — Lake plated a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning to battle back and defeat host Liberty Center, 4-3.
Landon Amstutz fanned five in seven innings while stealing two bases and rapping two of the four hits for Liberty Center.
Lake 020 002 0 — 4 10 3
L. Center 102 000 0 — 3 4 1
Records: Lake 3-0, Liberty Center 2-1.
Winning pitcher: Drew Tajblik (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Landon Amstutz (7 innings, 4 runs, 10 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Lake) — Drew Tajblik 2 singles; Matt Perry 2 singles; Nate Wagner 2 singles. (Liberty Center) — Landon Amstutz 2 singles, 2 steals; Zane Zeiter 2 RBIs.
Kalida 9, Holgate 1
KALIDA — Kalida’s Colin Hoffman struck out nine in six frames to lead the Wildcats to a 9-1 home victory.
Hoffman was backed up by a pair of doubles in a three-hit, three-RBI day at the plate for Jaden Smith while Ethan Wehri had a pair of base knocks for Kalida (4-0, No. 15 OHSBCA Division IV).
Owen Leaders was dealt the loss for the Tigers.
Holgate 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
Kalida 207 000 x — 9 9 0
Records: Kalida 4-0, Holgate 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (6 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Owen Leaders (2 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) — 4 singles. (Kalida) — Jaden Smith single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Ethan Wehri 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 19,
Emmanuel Christian 0
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Devin Dempsey and Brady Wagner teamed up to no-hit Emmanuel Christian as the Cadets rolled to a 19-0 victory.
Dempsey struck out six with two walks in four innings for Hilltop while Wagner struck out three of the four batters he faced in the fifth. Hilltop exploded for 12 runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to break the game open in the lopsided win. Raace Haynes had a single and triple with four runs scored.
Emm. Christ. 000 00 — 0 0 6
Hilltop 20(12) 5x — 19 14 1
Records: Hilltop 2-1.
Winning pitcher: Devin Dempsey (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Brady Wagner.
Losing pitcher: Kutz (2.1 innings, 9 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Lynch, McKay.
Leading hitters: (Emmanuel Christian) — zero hits. (Hilltop) — Raace Haynes single, triple, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Wade Wagner single, double, 4 runs, 3 steals; Zander Runkel 2 singles; Tyzon Pelfrey triple, 2 RBIs; Devin Dempsey 3 runs; Brady Wagner 2 runs.
M. City 7, D. Jefferson 1
DELPHOS — Miller City’s Andrew Weis allowed just one unearned run over five innings, earning the win in a 7-1 triumph over Delphos Jefferson.
Weis struck out six in the victory while Brayden Niese pitched two scoreless innings for the save. CJ Lehman and Brent Koenig each had two hits for Miller City, one being a double for Koenig.
M. City 201 200 2 — 7 7 2
Jefferson 000 100 0 — 1 7 3
Records: Miller City 1-2, Delphos Jefferson 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Andrew Weis (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Save: Brayden Niese (2 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Bailey (4 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 8 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Brent Koenig single, double; CJ Lehman 2 singles. (Delphos Jefferson) — 7 singles.
O-G 4, Fort Jennings 2
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf starting pitcher Mitchell Schroeder allowed just one run in five frames, helping the Titans take down Fort Jennings 4-2.
Schroeder struck out four in his outing for the Titans while Kaleb Yoder laced a pair of singles with two RBIs.
Ft. Jennings 010 000 1 — 2 2 0
O-G 003 100 x — 4 4 0
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 2-1, Fort Jennings 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Mitchell Schroeder (5 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Evan Pester, Carter Duling.
Losing pitcher: Eli Brown (3 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Brandt Menke.
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) — Owen Calvelage 2 steals. (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Kaleb Yoder 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
