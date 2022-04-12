AYERSVILLE — Ayersville staked out a 6-1 lead through four frames and held off visiting Elida, 6-3.
Luke DeLano struck out eight while allowing just three hits and one earned run for the Pilots while hitting a single and double. Blake Hauenstein homered, driving in a pair for Ayersville.
Elida 000 120 — 3 3 4
Ayersville 022 20x — 6 8 3
Records: Ayersville 2-3, Elida 2-1.
Winning pitcher: Luke DeLano (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ryan McGue (3 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kumn.
Leading hitters: (Elida) — Ryan McGue double. (Ayersville) — Blake Hauenstein double, home run, 2 RBIs; Weston McGuire single, double, runs; Luke DeLano single, double; Abe DeLano 2 runs.
Tinora 16, Edon 5
Tinora needed just six hits to roll up 16 runs, putting 10 across in the second inning alone in a 16-5 home win over Edon.
Cole Commisso and Casen Wolfrum had identical lines for the Rams, each hitting a single and double with three runs and three RBIs. Commisso earned the win on the bump, pitching three of the five frames.
Gannon Ripke homered, driving in three runs for the Bombers, which were downed by eight errors in the loss.
Edon 400 10 — 5 2 8
Tinora 6(10)0 0x — 16 6 3
Records: Tinora 3-0, Edon 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Cole Commisso (3 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Tristen Birks.
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (1.1 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Ethan Steinke, Chris Joice.
Leading hitters: (Edon) — Gannon Ripke home run, 3 RBIs. (Tinora) — Cole Commisso single, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Casen Wolfrum single, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Bryce Bailey 2 runs; Nolan Schafer 2 runs; Jayden Bergman 2 runs.
Fariview 13, Van Wert 12
SHERWOOD — A walk-off grand slam from Nathaniel Adkins capped off a wild, six-run comeback 13-12 victory over Van Wert.
Van Wert came into the game ranked eleventh in the state in Division II and heading into the sixth inning, they trailed 8-2. But with six runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh, the Cougars looked to close the game out in the bottom of the seventh up 12-7.
That was not to be as the Apaches rattled off six runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped by a two-out grand slam from Adkins to win it. The senior finished a triple short of the cycle with five RBIs while Keaton Singer had three hits and three runs scored.
Van Wert 200 006 4 — 12 18 3
Fairview 003 211 6 — 13 13 3
Records: Fairview 2-3, Van Wert 4-1.
Winning pitcher: Jude Shiniger (1 inning, 4 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Abram Shininger, Samuel Clemens.
Losing pitcher: Luke Wessell (0+ innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Josh Reichert, Ethan Rupert.
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) — TJ Stoller 2 doubles, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ethan Rupert home run, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Luke Wessell double, 2 singles. (Fairview) — Nathaniel Adkins home run, double, single, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Keaton Singer double, 2 singles, 3 runs; Brady Karzynow 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs.
Montpelier 11, Paulding 9
MONTPELIER — Paulding staked out an early 6-2 lead at Montpelier but the Locos charged back and put up seven runs in their final three frames to claim an 11-9 triumph.
Jaxon Richmond tripled in a three-hit, three-RBI day for the Locos while Gavin Zyjewski and Landon Fackler each doubled.
Sam Woods scored four runs in the setback for the Panthers.
Paulding 420 002 1 — 9 5 0
Montpelier 112 403 x — 11 11 1
Records: Montpelier 4-2, Paulding 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Easten Richmond (1.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Others: Grant Girrell, Trent Thorp.
Losing pitcher: Kane Jones (2.2 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: Reid Johanns, Wyatt Beckman.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Ethan Foltz 2 RBIs; Sam Woods 4 runs. (Montpelier) — Jaxon Richmond 2 singles, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Trent Thorp 2 singles, 2 runs; Gavin Zyjewski double, 2 runs; Landon Fackler double; Easten Richmond 2 RBIs.
Wayne Trace 5, O-G 3
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace knocked off Ottawa-Glandorf 5-3 to earn its seventh win of the season.
Tyler Davis pitched a solid game on the bump going 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs while fanning three. Tucker Antoine, Cade Winans and Cooper Wenzlick each doubled.
Alex Macke led the Titans with a double and two RBIs.
O-G 001 002 0 — 3 3 2
Wayne Trace 001 031 x — 5 6 1
Records: Wayne Trace 7-1, O-G 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Tyler Davis (5.2 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Colin White (2 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Nate Maag, Ty Buckland.
Leading Hitters: (O-G) — Alex Macke double, 2 RBIs. (Wayne Trace) — Tucker Antoine double; Cade Winans double; Cooper Wenzlick double; Kyle Forrer 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 4, Hilltop 2
EDGERTON — Edgerton picked up its first victory of the season as the Bulldogs took down visiting Hilltop, 4-2.
Nate Swank struck out nine in a complete-game win for Edgerton while Cole Meyer had two base knocks.
Raace Haynes and Ian Hoffman each doubled for the Cadets.
Hilltop 010 001 0 — 2 6 1
Edgerton 013 000 x — 4 5 3
Records: Edgerton 1-3, Hilltop 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Nate Swank (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (6 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Raace Haynes single, double; Ian Hoffman double, 2 RBIs. (Edgerton) — Cole Meyer 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Dylan Bass double.
Bryan 14, Swanton 4
BRYAN — Bryan battled back after Swanton took the lead with a four-run third inning with 11 unanswered runs to open NWOAL play with a 14-4 six-inning triumph.
Mikey Wolff had a double and four RBIs while earning the victory on the bump for the Golden Bears. Taysen Deckrosh chipped in a pair of base knocks, scoring three runs.
Swanton 004 000 — 4 2 2
Bryan 030 308 — 14 8 3
Records: Bryan 3-3 (0-1 NWOAL), Swanton 3-1 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Mikey Wolff (4 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ethan Psurny.
Losing pitcher: Drew Smigelski (3.2 innings, 6 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Adam Lemon, Ryan O’Shea.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Kaden Curtis 2 RBIs. (Bryan) — Mikey Wolff single, double, 4 RBIs; Taysen Deckrosh 2 singles, 3 runs, 4 steals; Quinn Brown double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Joe Watson double, 2 RBIs; Jase Kepler 2 runs; Carter Dominique 2 runs; Noah Huard 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
N. Central 11, Pettisville 0
PETTISVILLE — North Central dealt Pettisville its second shutout loss in five days, blanking the Blackbirds 11-0 in non-league action.
Sam Moore struck out nine in five innings of one-hit shutout ball for the Eagles while Colton Hicks rapped a pair of singles.
North Central 224 30 — 11 9 0
Pettisville 000 00 — 0 1 3
Records: North Central 4-0, Pettisville 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Sam Moore (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Josh Basselman (3 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Rylan Warner, Nate Rupp.
Leading hitters: (North Central) — Colton Hicks 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Sam Wheeler double; Cohen Meyers 3 RBIs. (Pettisville) — 1 single.
DSJ 15, Kalida 1
KALIDA — Delphos St. John’s broke open a scoreless ballgame with 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning to dominate host Kalida, 15-1.
Colin Hoffman took the loss on the bump for Kalida with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings.
St. John’s 000 (10)5 — 15 10 0
Kalida 000 10 — 1 3 3
Records: Delphos St. John’s 4-3, Kalida 4-3.
Winning pitcher: Braylon Metzger (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Colin Hoffman (3.1 innings, 4 earned, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delphos St. John’s) — Jack Gerker single, double, 3 RBIs; Austin Moenter 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Brady Kerner 2 singles; Gavin Fittro 2 RBIs; Zane Wertenberger 2 RBIs. (Kalida) — 3 singles.
