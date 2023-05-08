AYERSVILLE — Ayersville scored six runs in the first two innings of a 9-3 victory over Miller City.
Weston McGuire clubbed two doubles and drove in three runs for the Pilots while leadoff hitter Abe Delano had three base knocks.
Brandon Barlage homered in the setback for the Wildcats.
Miller City 001 101 0 — 3 3 1
Ayersville 332 001 x — 9 12 1
Records: Ayersville 10-8-1, Miller City 10-9.
Winning pitcher: Abe Delano (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Lucas Fishpaw.
Losing pitcher: Brayden Niese (4 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Owen Tobe.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Brandon Barlage home run, 2 runs. (Ayersville) — Abe Delano 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Blake Hauenstein 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Weston McGuire 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Trenton Florence double; Ben Amoroso 2 runs.
Fairview 5, Montpelier 3
MONTPELIER — Fairview’s Jackson Grine struck out 10 and allowed just three hits as Fairview downed host Montpelier, 5-3.
Abram Shininger had a pair of base hits while Jude Shininger doubled for the Apaches.
Fairview 100 013 0 — 5 6 1
Montpelier 010 010 1 — 3 3 6
Records: Fairview 9-10, Montpelier 10-7.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Grine (7 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Easten Richmond (6 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Trent Thorp.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Abram Shininger 2 singles; Jude Shininger double. (Montpelier) — Trent Thorp 2 singles; Jaxon Richmond 2 runs, 3 steals.
Bryan 7, Hicksville 5
HICKSVILLE — Bryan staked out a 3-0 lead after one inning and held off Hicksville for a 7-5 road win.
Taysen Deckrosh led the Golden Bears at the dish with a double and triple while Landon Shilling pitched six innings for the win.
David Taylor laced three base hits and scored a pair of runs for the Aces, which scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting. Aaron Klima and Maverik Keesbury each had two singles.
Bryan 300 021 1 — 7 6 1
Hicksville 000 020 3 — 5 10 5
Records: Bryan 8-10, Hicksville 7-11.
Winning pitcher: Landon Shilling (6 innings, 5 runs, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ayden Pelz.
Losing pitcher: Aaron Klima (5 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Aiden Pollick.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Taysen Deckrosh double, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dylan Dominique double, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Noah Huard 2 runs; Jase Kepler 2 steals. (Hicksville) — David Taylor 3 singles, 2 runs; Maverik Keesbury 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Aaron Klima 2 singles.
Kalida 8, Paulding 2
KALIDA — Kalida picked up its fifth win in six games, topping visiting Paulding 8-2.
Drew Buss had three hits, including a double, for the winning Wildcats while Colin Hoffman struck out six over six innings without allowing an earned run.
Peyton Adams singled twice for Paulding while Kane Jones roped a double. Starting pitcher Jacob Martinez recorded his 100th career strikeout.
Paulding 000 110 0 — 2 4 2
Kalida 105 101 x — 8 5 5
Records: Kalida 15-5, Paulding 11-10.
Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (6 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Oher: Dylan Bendele.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Martinez (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Kane Jones.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Peyton Adams 2 singles; Kane Jones double. (Kalida) — Drew Buss 2 singles, double; Bubba Smith 2 steals.
Edgerton 4, Stryker 1
STRYKER — Edgerton’s Cory Herman held Stryker without an earned run in a complete-game win for the Bulldogs, 4-1.
Herman struck out seven in seven frames while also leading Edgerton with three hits, including a double.
Edgerton 121 000 0 — 4 7 2
Stryker 0 00 100 0 — 1 3 2
Records: Edgerton 12-9, Stryker 5-12.
Winning pitcher: Cory Herman (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jacob Cadwell (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Cory Herman 2 singles, double; Corey Everetts 2 steals. (Stryker) — Levi Barnum single, double.
Parkway 6, Wayne Trace 2
ROCKFORD — A four-run surge in the fifth inning by Parkway proved too much to overcome for Wayne Trace in a 6-2 setback.
Kyle Forrer had a pair of base hits in the setback for the Raiders (No. 12 D-III OHSBCA), which have lost three of four.
W. Trace 010 001 0 — 2 8 0
Parkway 020 040 x — 6 9 0
Records: Parkway 13-9, Wayne Trace 15-4.
Winning pitcher: Devon Crouch (7 innings, 2 runs, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tucker Antoine (4.2 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Kyle Forrer 2 singles. (Parkway) — Roman Leszinske single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caiden Berry 2 singles; Devon Crouch double.
Perrysburg 3, Napoleon 1
NAPOLEON — Perrysburg’s Parker Faris outdueled Napoleon’s Trey Rubinstein in an NLL pitcher’s duel won by the Yellowjackets, 3-1.
Devin Dietrich homered for the Wildcats while Blake wolf laced a double for two of Napoleon’s three hits. Rubinstein struck out five in the loss.
Perrysburg 012 000 0 — 3 7 1
Napoleon 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
Records: Perrysburg 14-8 (5-4 NLL), Napoleon 9-11-1 (2-8 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Parker Faris (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Trey Rubinstein (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) — Matt Gast single, double; Matt Hubbard single, double; Brady Zilles double. (Napoleon) — Devin Dietrich home run; Blake Wolf double.
Archbold 8, Pettisville 0
ARCHBOLD — One hit batter was the lone baserunner for Pettisville in five innings against Archbold’s Jayden Seiler in the red-hot Bluestreaks’ 8-0 blanking of the Blackbirds.
Seiler struck out 10 with no walks in five frames before Brian Burrowes came on to finish the shutout. Josiah Gomez had three hits, including a double, for Archbold.
Pettisville 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Archbold 000 602 x — 8 10 0
Records: Archbold 13-5, Pettisville 0-16.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Brian Burrowes.
Losing pitcher: Caden Bishop (3.1 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Quinn Ripke.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — 2 singles. (Archbold) — Josiah Gomez 2 singles, double; Mason Siegel single, double; Krayton Kern double; Devon Morris double; Stephen Diller double, 2 RBIs; Cade Miller 2 runs.
L. Center 1, T. Christian 0
LIBERTY CENTER — Landon Amstutz was responsible for the game-winning RBI and helped shut out Toledo Christian in a 1-0 win for Liberty Center.
Amstutz struck out 11 in a two-hitter for the Tigers (No. 20 D-III) while in the bottom of the seventh, LC led off the frame with a walk and a bunt that allowed Carter Dickman to reach via error before Amstutz scored Aidan Tallent on a sacrifice fly to defeat the Eagles (No. 20 D-IV).
T. Christian 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
L. Center 000 000 1 — 1 2 2
Records: Liberty Center 12-7, Toledo Christian 14-4.
Winning pitcher: Landon Amstutz (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lukas Donawa (6.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Toledo Christian) — 2 singles. (Liberty Center) — 2 singles.
Patrick Henry 9, O-G 6
HAMLER — Patrick Henry rolled up five first-inning runs and outlasted Ottawa-Glandorf down the stretch to beat the Titans, 9-6.
Aiden Behrman doubled in the win for the Patriots (No. 25 D-IV) while Mack Hieber and Houston Miranda each had two base knocks.
Colin White clubbed a double and home run, driving in a pair for the Titans.
Ottawa-Glandorf 041 001 0 — 6 7 3
Patrick Henry 501 021 x — 9 7 2
Records: Patrick Henry 15-4, Ottawa-Glandorf 9-11.
Winning pitcher: Mason Schwiebert (2 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Landon Johnson.
Losing pitcher: Evan Pester (4.1 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Brad Maag.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Colin White double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Brandon Warnecke 2 singles. (Patrick Henry) — Mack Hieber 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Houston Miranda 2 singles; Aiden Behrman double, 2 runs; Drew Rosengarten 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 9, Delta 4
DELTA — Wauseon picked up a win in its NWOAL finale, defeating host Delta 9-4.
Keaton Hartsock drove in three runs for Wauseon while Hartsock, Eli Delgado and Jude Armstrong all recorded doubles.
Wauseon 400 311 0 — 9 7 1
Delta 210 010 0 — 4 6 5
Records: Wauseon 7-9-1 (2-5 NWOAL), Delta 3-15 (0-7 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Eli Delgado (4 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Braylon Miller.
Losing pitcher: Brody Morr (4 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Brendan Pribe.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Keaton Hartsock single, double, 3 RBIs; Eli Delgado double, 2 RBIs; Jude Armstrong double. (Delta) — Brody Morr 2 singles; Bryce Gillen 2 runs, 2 steals.
Holgate 5, Continental 0
CONTINENTAL — In a game with four combined hits, Holgate out-dueled Continental for a 5-0 shutout win.
Abe Kelly fanned six over six two-hit innings for the Tigers while Micah Bok came on and struck out the side in the seventh inning. Noah Grime doubled.
Sam Newsome struck out 10 and walked eight in the hard-luck loss for the Pirates.
Holgate 021 011 0 — 5 2 1
Continental 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Records: Holgate 7-12, Continental 2-15.
Winning pitcher: Abe Kelly (6 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Micah Bok.
Losing pitcher: Sam Newsome (7 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) — Noah Grime double. (Continental) — 2 singles.
