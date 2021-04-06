Paulding picked up a win decades in the making Monday evening at Defiance, knocking off the Bulldogs 7-4 for the Panthers’ second win over Defiance since 1980.
The Bulldogs (3-1) struck first thanks to a Paulding error fielding a Jack Mortier bunt in the second inning to take the lead as Simeon Sweeney crossed home. The Panthers bounced right back in the third frame, however, as an Andrew Adams leadoff single sparked a three-run uprising. Sam Woods slammed a triple to right field with two outs to score a pair of runs after Adams scored on a fielder’s choice.
Defiance bounced back to knot things up in the fourth with a pair of runs on a pair of hits. Dade Robinson led off the frame with a walk and a wild pitch and error allowed the Bulldogs to score. Drew Kellermyer added an RBI single while Daniel Hoffman scored on a throwing error.
However, Paulding took the lead for good in the fifth, spurred by a leadoff double from Hunter Kauser. The Panthers then used the basepaths to perfection, executing a pair of run-scoring double steals to go up 5-3 in the fifth.
Senior Payton Beckman ripped a two-run single to right field to seal the deal for the Panthers and put Paulding up 7-3.
“First off, you have to tip your hat to Paulding,” said Defiance coach Tom Held, who cited a fourth-inning situation where Defiance tied the game and had runners at the corners with no outs before Paulding escaped. “I thought they came in here with a lot of confidence and played well. Coach (Ben) Barton had to be very happy with his team in that position.
“We had baserunners all night long and couldn’t get the big hit. You can’t give up seven runs in a high school game and expect to win.”
McGarvey came on in relief in the fourth and fifth frames to earn the win while Kauser pitched the final two frames in scoreless fashion to earn the save. Beckman finished with three RBIs while Adams and McGarvey each had a pair of singles and Kauser singled and doubled.
Drew Kellermyer and Bradyn Shaw each had a pair of singles in the Bulldogs’ first loss of the season.
“Paulding has the makings of a pretty good team,” said Held. “I saw three pretty good pitchers and a really good player behind the plate (Kauser). Our baseball IQ is as low as I have seen in this program and that falls on the coaches. We have to do a much better job preparing these guys how to play.”
Paulding 003 022 0 — 7 9 4
Defiance 010 201 0 — 4 7 1
Records: Paulding 3-2, Defiance 3-1.
Winning pitcher: Blake McGarvey (2 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Sam Woods, Hunter Kauser.
Losing pitcher: Mark Butler (4 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jack Mortier, Simeon Sweeney.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Hunter Kauser single, double; Blake McGarvey 2 singles; Andrew Adams 2 singles; Sam Woods triple; Payton Beckman 3 RBIs. (Defiance) — Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Drew Kellermyer 2 singles.
