Baseball-carousel.jpg

Kalida 4, Holgate 3

KALIDA — Kalida held off a challenge from visiting Holgate as the Wildcats nipped the Tigers for a 4-3 win.

EJ Miller earned his first varsity win for the Wildcats with three innings of scoreless relief.

Jacob Thome rapped a pair of base hits for Holgate while Robbie Thacker added a two-bagger.

Holgate 012 000 0 — 3 4 5

Kalida 010 021 x — 4 6 1

Records: Kalida 2-1, Holgate 1-2.

Winning pitcher: EJ Miller (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Brodi Burgel (6 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Holgate) — Robbie Thacker double; Jacob Thome 2 singles. (Kalida) — Justin Siebeneck double; EJ Miller double.

Perrysburg 8, Bryan 0

PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg held Bryan off the scoreboard as the Division I No. 11 Yellowjackets blanked Bryan, 8-0.

Mikey Wolff had a pair of base knocks in the setback for the Golden Bears.

Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 6 2

Perrysburg 024 020 x — 8 10 0

Records: Perrysburg 3-0, Bryan 1-2.

Winning pitcher: Ben Robeson (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Nick Hartzell.

Losing pitcher: Dylan Dominique (3 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Noah Huard, Landon Shilling.

Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Mikey Wolff 2 singles. (Perrysburg) — Connor Wallendzak single, double, 3 RBis; TJ Takats single, double; Matt Hubbard single, doubl

e, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Matt Gast triple.

Miller City 12, Delphos Jefferson 1

MILLER CITY — Miller City jumped on Delphos Jefferson for 12 runs in the first three inning en route to comfortable 12-1 win in five innings on their home field.

Thomas Weis took the mound for the Wildcats allowing one hit and a walk while fanning eight..

Jefferson 100 00 — 1 1 3

Miller City 453 0X — 12 11 1

Records: Miller City 2-1, Delphos Jefferson 1-3.

Winning pitcher: Thomas Weis (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Braylon Scalf (1.2 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Joe Deitering double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Austin Ruhe double, 3 runs; Caleb Warnimont 2 RBIs; Caleb Niese 2 singles, 2 runs; Ethan Barlage 2 singles.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments