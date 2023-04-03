Making history at a program like Defiance’s baseball program is far from easy but senior Bulldog pitcher David Jimenez did so on Monday evening as the veteran righty pitched his third career no-hitter in Defiance’s 5-0 home win over Paulding.
The DHS hurler completed his first seven-inning no-no for the Bulldogs (4-0, No. 1 Division II OHSBCA), having become the first Defiance pitcher to throw solo no-hitters in the same season since Anthony Kidston in 2012 a year ago. Jimenez struck out 13 Panthers and allowed four walks and a baserunner via error in the blanking of the Panthers.
“I got my confidence back after the second inning, I knew I could keep throwing it hard,” said Jimenez of the feat against Paulding. “Last week I struggled a little bit with velocity but it helped me with my confidence and getting pitches over the plate.”
Per Defiance baseball’s record book, Jimenez is the first player in program history to throw three solo no-hitters. Chad Billingsley had a no-hitter and perfect game in 2003 and was also part of a five-inning combined no-hitter with Drew Price in 2000 while Kidston threw two seven-inning no-no’s against Delta and Lima Shawnee in 2012 and teamed up with Jake Sanchez, Robert Zeigler and Cody Barratt to no-hit Elida in 2011.
Other members of the two-no-hitter club include Chris Owens (two combined, 2000), Jon Niese (one combined, 2005) and Dace Kime (2008-09).
“It’s awesome being up there with those guys, I wouldn’t be out here without the team last year and the team this year,” said Jimenez. “We have so much depth that we haven’t unleashed yet and it’s awesome to have that behind you and know that if you’re struggling one day, they’ll come and back you up … Christian Conley made a great play in left field to save it, I didn’t really want to mention too much before the seventh inning but I told him afterward that saved the no-hitter.”
“It starts with pitching and David was really good today” said DHS skipper Tom Held. “This is by far the best he’s felt … he’s getting his arm strength back and it’s a good, good deal with the three guys we’ve got (Bradyn Shaw, Aidan Kiessling). It’s about keeping them healthy and just keep doing what we’re doing.”
On Monday, the start was all Jimenez as the righthander retired the side in the first inning on nine pitches, struck out the side in the second inning and fanned back-to-back Panthers to start the third before his first walk.
Jimenez helped his own cause as Christian Conley got a third-frame hit parade started with a one-out double. Conley came around to score on a Tyler Frederick RBI double to center before Jimenez ripped an RBI triple to center to make it 2-0 Bulldogs. Jimenez came home to score on a Bradyn Shaw RBI knock to stake a 3-0 lead early on.
Jimenez struck out the side in the top of the fifth inning and added an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the inning for another insurance run.
Nearing 90 pitches in the sixth, Jimenez issued a pair of walks but a dropped third strike with two outs was converted for the final out to escape the jam. Jimenez struck out Paulding senior Nick Manz to start the seventh before an error allowed Greyson Harder to reach and a walk to Peyton Adams put two on with one out.
However, the veteran pitcher came up with a three-pitch called strikeout before a pickoff attempt to second led to a run-down for the final out that secured the historic feat.
“We got some big hits today, Christian Conley got us going that first few innings and then we get hose three runs and that was big because Paulding’s a good team,” said Held. “They’ve lost some tough games and could’ve been 3-1 coming in here as well as 1-3, but that’s a good hitting team that David shut down.”
Larkin Yates took the loss for the Panthers, allowing four hits in three innings with a strikeout and no walks.
Weather permitting, Defiance will put its unbeaten start on the line and start Western Buckeye League play at home against Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday at 5 p.m. before a showdown at Wapakoneta (No. 3 D-II) on Thursday.
Paulding 000 000 0 - 0 0 2
Defiance 003 011 x - 5 6 1
Records: Defiance 4-0, Paulding 1-4.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (7 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 13 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Larkin Yates (3 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Jacob Martinez, Ethan Foltz.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - zero hits. (Defiance) - David Jimenez single, triple, 2 RBIs; Tyler Frederick single, double, 2 runs; Christian Conley double.
