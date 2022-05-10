FINDLAY — Defiance senior pitcher Jayden Jerger struck out 10 in a complete-game victory for the Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in Division II staked out a convincing 9-2 win over host Findlay.
Outside of a two-run, three-hit inning in the sixth for the Trojans, Jerger handled the hosts with one earned run allowed and no walks issued to move to 5-0 on the season.
“Jayden Jerger really set the tone on the mound again today,” said DHS skipper Tom Held. “There wasn’t a ball hit hard all day against Jayden ... Findlay is always a really good hitting team. This was a good game for us heading into the tournament.”
A five-run third frame explosion staked control early for Defiance (18-1), beginning with a leadoff walk from Aidan Kiessling. After an error allowed Tyler Frederick to reach, DHS drew first blood on a double steal and error before David Jimenez connected for an RBI single. Bradyn Shaw followed up with an RBI double two batters later while Gavino Gomez and Mark Butler added run-scoring at-bats to round out the frame.
Another error by Findlay, this time with two outs in the fourth, allowed Defiance to take a 6-0 lead before Jacob Howard stole both second and third base and scored on a Shaw single.
Drew Kellermyer copied Howard’s path to third as a pinch runner in the fifth, scoring from third on a Butler base knock while Kam’Ron Rivera capped the DHS scoring with an RBI groundout in the top of the seventh.
“Mark Butler and Bradyn Shaw had really good at-bats tonight and both of them are seeing the ball right now as well as anyone on the team,” noted Held. “Mark started off the season slowly, but has had a couple really good weeks and he’s continued to get better and better behind the plate.”
Findlay plated its lone two runs in the sixth inning, aided by a pair of Bulldog errors, but Jerger cut off any thoughts of a late rally, retiring the side on 11 pitches in the seventh inning.
The Bulldogs will return to home turf Tuesday for a non-league contest with Archbold (12-5) while visiting Celina (15-7, 5-3 WBL) Wednesday in the team’s Western Buckeye League finale as Defiance vies for its first unbeaten run through WBL play since 2016.
Defiance 005 210 1 — 9 7 3
Findlay 000 002 0 — 2 5 4
Records: Defiance 18-1, Findlay 13-6.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blaine Ritzler (3.2 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Durham Heiserman, Jake Bishop.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Mark Butler 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Bradyn Shaw single, double, 2 RBIs; Tyler Frederick 2 runs. (Findlay) — Matthew Guthrie 2 singles.
