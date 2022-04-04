Powered by a stellar pitching performance from senior Jacob Howard and junior Aidan Kiessling and six errors by Paulding, No. 2 Defiance moved to 3-0 on the young season with an 8-0 shutout of the Panthers.
The Bulldogs plated a pair of runs in the third inning to stake out an early lead before breaking things open with a four-run fifth to boost the advantage to 7-0 in a game originally set to be played at Paulding.
Though the Panthers were the designated home team on the DHS turf, miscues were their downfall as two third-inning errors and a leadoff walk led to a pair of Bulldog runs on a throwing error and a sacrifice fly.
“It was very important to our guys to win this one as Paulding got us last year and outplayed us as well,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “We were able to take advantage of a couple mistakes by Paulding early to get that early lead.”
Defiance scored one run in the fourth, again aided by a pair of errors that allowed Gavino Gomez to both reach base and eventually score.
In the fifth, David Jimenez rapped a leadoff single before Howard reached on a bunt single. After an RBI groundout, Mark Butler got in on the scoring parade with an RBI single to right field. A double-steal scored Butler with Christian Commisso going for second before the flurry ended with Gomez scoring on the Panthers’ sixth error of the game.
Meanwhile, Howard mowed down the Paulding lineup for the first five frames, allowing singles from Logan Tope and Sam Woods and a walk while striking out 10. Kiessling came on for the final two frames, wiping out a seventh-inning leadoff single with a 1-6-3 double play to help secure a shutout win.
“Our pitching was really good tonight, too. It has been very good all year including the four scrimmages,” added Held. “Jacob looked like he did as a freshman as he attacked guys and pounded the strike zone. Aidan also came in and threw a lot of strikes. They threw 20-24 first pitch strikes and I think that is the best I have ever witnessed as a coach.”
Butler had two singles while Bradyn Shaw doubled for the Bulldogs. Reid Johanns took the loss on the mound for Paulding, allowing six runs and five hits over 4.1 innings.
Added Held: “This was our best game defensively as well this year. We still have a long ways to go to be as good as they want to be.”
Defiance will begin its Western Buckeye League gauntlet with a road tilt at Ottawa-Glandorf Tuesday and at home against Wauseon Thursday while Paulding will take on Holgate Tuesday before making its Green Meadows Conference return on Thursday at Hicksville.
Defiance 002 140 1 — 8 9 0
Paulding 000 000 0 — 0 3 6
Records: Defiance 3-0, Paulding 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Howard (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Aidan Kiessling.
Losing pitcher: Reid Johanns (4.1 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ethan Foltz.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Mark Butler 2 singles; Bradyn Shaw double; Gavino Gomez 2 runs; David Jimenez 2 runs. (Paulding) — 3 singles.
