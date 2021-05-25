SHERWOOD – Fairview coach Andy Singer tallied his 300th win as the Apaches tuned up for the postseason with an 11-1 win at home over Kalida.
Cade Ripke hit a single, double and triple and drove in four runs for Fairview. Bryan Lucas added a double and also drove in a pair of runs.
The Apaches jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning.
Kalida 000 10 – 1 5 0
Fairview 703 01 – 11 8 0
Records: Kalida 17-9, Fairview 16-10.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Grine (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Austin Bostater.
Losing pitcher: Carson Klausing (2.2 innings, 7 hits, 10 runs, 4 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Nathan Schroeder, Justin Siebeneck.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) – Ryan Lucke 3 singles; Luke Erhart double. (Fairview) – Cade Ripke single, double, triple; 4 RBIs; Bryan Lucas double, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank single, 2 RBIs.
Miller City 5, Ayersville 1
MILLER CITY – The host Wildcats took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third and never looked back as Miller City defeated Ayersville, 5-1.
TJ Michel pitched four innings of relief to get the win. He also had a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Luke Delano drove in a run for the Pilots.
Ayersville 000 100 0 – 1 3 0
Miller City 004 010 x – 5 6 0
Records: Ayersville 16-11, Miller City 20-5.
Winning pitcher: TJ Michel (4 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Others: Caleb Giesken, Thomas Weis.
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 4 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Caden Craft, Cameron Cook, Blake Eiden, Luke Delano.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) – TJ Michel 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 14, Archbold 2
ARCHBOLD – In a warm-up before each team heads to district games later in the week, Wauseon went to Archbold and scored a 14-2 win in a non-league tilt.
Jude Armstrong had a double as a part of a four-hit game for the Indians. Sam Krasula had a double with a pair of singles and Connar Penrod added three hits.
Brayton Hobbs drove in both Archbold runs.
Wauseon 240 053 – 14 16 1
Archbold 020 000 – 2 6 2
Records: Wauseon 19-6, Archbold 18-11.
Winning pitcher: Eli Delgado (3 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Maddux Chamberlin.
Losing pitcher: Jayden Seiler (1.2 innings, 4 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts). Others: Zane Behnfeldt, Brandon Taylor, Gavin Bailey, Brenner.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) – Jude Armstrong 3 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Sam Krasula 2 singles, double; Kolton DeGroff single, double, 2 RBIs; Connar Penrod 3 singles, 2 RBIs. (Archbold) – Brayton Hobbs 2 RBIs.
