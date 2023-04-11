SHERWOOD — Fairview picked up its fifth win in six games, rolling past visiting Van Wert 11-1 in six innings.
Adam Lashaway and Kolton Schooley each had three hits in the win for the Apaches, backing up six innings of winning ball from sophomore hurler Cole Mack, who allowed one unearned run and one walk.
Van Wert 000 100 — 1 6 5
Fairview 001 505 — 11 11 1
Records: Fairview 5-3, Van Wert 6-2.
Winning pitcher: Cole Mack (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Hayden Davis (5 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks) Others: Aiden Proffitt, Brylen Parker.
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) — Conner Loughrie double. (Fairview) — Adam Lashaway 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Kolton Schooley 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Breaven Williams 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zane Timbrook 3 RBIs.
Tinora 20, Edon 0
EDON — Tinora’s Alec Schaublin and BJ Morlock combined to no-hit Edon as Tinora stayed unbeaten with a 20-0 shelling of the Bombers.
Luke Harris had three runs to back up the Rams’ pitching duo while Conor Wolfrum singled and doubled, driving in four runs.
Tinora 004 (15)1 — 20 16 1
Edon 000 00 — 0 0 4
Records: Tinora 6-0, Edon 1-6.
Winning pitcher: Alec Schaublin (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: BJ Morlock.
Losing pitcher: Chris Joice (3 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Konnor Prince, Wyatt Moore.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) — Luke Harris 3 singles, 3 runs; Conor Wolfrum single, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Teron Ward single, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kadyn Radzik single, double, 2 runs; Rylee Peters 3 RBIs; Alec Schaublin 2 runs. (Edon) — zero hits.
Ayersville 7, Elida 7
ELIDA — Ayersville clawed back from a 6-0 deficit after the first inning and the Pilots and Elida battled through nine innings before the game was called for darkness.
Blake Hauenstein, Carter Michel and Weston McGuire all laced doubles in the contest for Ayersville, which took a 7-6 lead into the bottom of the seventh before Elida forced extras with a Trey Hershey RBI single with one out.
Ayersville 003 400 000 — 7 8 1
Elida 600 000 100 — 7 13 1
Records: Ayersville 2-2-1, Elida 2-5-1.
Ayersville pitching: Brayden Amoroso (5.1 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Weston McGuire, Abe DeLano, Lucas Fishpaw.
Elida pitching: Colton Bailey (3.2 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Travis Adkins, Ben Moening, Larkin Henderson.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Blake Hauenstein single, double, 2 runs; Abe DeLano 2 singles; Carter Michel double, 3 RBIs; Weston McGuire double, 2 runs, 2 steals. (Elida) — Brady Kirk 3 singles, 2 runs; Trey Hershey 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Seth Sharp single, double, 3 RBIs; Larkin Henderson single, double; Brice Engle 2 runs.
Paulding 10, Montpelier 0
PAULDING — Paulding sophomore Greyson Harder fired five innings of shutout ball and homered in the Panthers’ 10-0 win over visiting Montpelier.
Harder scattered three singles and struck out nine with no walks in the win for Paulding while Ethan Foltz singled twice and Nick Manz added a round-tripper.
Montpelier 000 00 — 0 3 5
Paulding 130 15 — 10 6 0
Records: Paulding 4-5, Montpelier 3-4.
Winning pitcher: Greyson Harder (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Trent Thorp (4 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Landon Fackler.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — 3 singles. (Paulding) — Ethan Foltz 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Greyson Harder home run, 2 runs; Nick Manz home run; Kane Jones 4 runs; Larkin Yates 2 runs.
Wayne Trace 10, O-G 4
GLANDORF — Evan Crosby struck out six in a complete-game effort for Wayne Trace as the Raiders won their third straight and downed host Ottawa-Glandorf, 10-4.
Leadoff hitter Tucker Antoine tallied three singles and three runs for the Raiders while Cooper Wenzlick had a pair of base knocks.
Wayne Trace 100 063 0 — 10 10 6
Ottawa-Glandorf 110 101 0 — 4 5 3
Records: Wayne Trace 5-1, Ottawa-Glandorf 3-5.
Winning pitcher: Evan Crosby (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Evan Pester (4.1 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Carson Leopold, Jayden Stechschulte, Carter Duling.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tucker Antoine 3 singles, 3 runs; Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Evan Crosby double; Kyle Slade 2 RBIs; Breven Anderson 3 runs; Tyler Head 2 runs. (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Brandon Warnecke 2 singles.
Parkway 8, Antwerp 7
ANTWERP — Antwerp came close to a comeback but fell just short as four runs in the bottom of the seventh wasn’t enough to overcome Parkway and they fell 8-7.
The Archers led 3-1 after three innings but saw Parkway score five in the top of the fourth to take control of the game. Derek Hines suffered the loss for the Archers while also clubbing two singles and two RBIs at the plate. Carson Altimus blasted two doubles as well.
Parkway 100 502 0 — 8 13 1
Antwerp 210 000 4 — 7 11 2
Records: Antwerp 1-6, Parkway 6-2
Winning pitcher: Fletcher Smith (3.2 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Derek Hines (4 innings, 11 hits, 6 runs, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Parkway) — Brayden Bruns 3 singles, 2 runs; Caiden Berry 2 singles, 3 runs; Devon Crouch 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Eddie Nichols double, single; Xavier Samples 2 singles. (Antwerp) — Carson Altimus 2 doubles; Ethan Lichty double, single; Derek Hines 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Parker Moore double.
Edgerton 12, Hilltop 3
WEST UNITY — Edgerton moved above .500 on the season with a convincing 12-3 win at Hilltop.
Corey Everetts racked up five base knocks in the win for the Bulldogs, driving in a pair of runs. Quentin Blue crossed the plate five times in a three-hit outing.
Edgerton 310 121 4 — 12 17 2
Hilltop 010 000 2 — 3 6 6
Records: Edgerton 4-3, Hilltop 3-3.
Winning pitcher: Warren Nichols (3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Cory Herman.
Losing pitcher: Wade Wagner (4.2 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 12 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Raace Haynes.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Corey Everetts 5 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Quentin Blue 3 singles, 5 runs; Nate Swank 2 hits; Warren Nichols 2 singles; Noah Weaver 2 singles. (Hilltop) — Wade Wagner single, double; Devin Dempsey 2 singles, 2 steals.
Bryan 8, Wauseon 0
BRYAN — Bryan’s Dylan Dominique held Wauseon scoreless and allowed just two hits in an 8-0 shutout win to open NWOAL play.
Dominique struck out nine in the winning effort for the Golden Bears while Cole Uran backed him up at the plate with four base knocks.
Kahle Albright doubled as one of the two hits on the day for Wauseon.
Wauseon 000 000 0 — 0 2 5
Bryan 114 002 x — 8 9 1
Records: Bryan 4-3 (1-0 NWOAL), Wauseon 4-1-1 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Dylan Dominique (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Braylon Miller (2.2 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Eli Delgado.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Kahle Albright double. (Bryan) — Cole Uran 4 singles, 3 steals, 2 runs; Jase Kepler 2 singles, 2 steals; Joe Watson double; Carter Dominique 2 runs.
Archbold 5, Delta 3
DELTA — Masen Towns earned his first varsity win on the bump for Archbold while Devon Morris homered twice in the Streaks’ 5-3 league win at Delta.
Towns scattered two hits over 4.2 innings, striking out a half dozen, while Morris finished with three RBIs.
Archbold 102 200 0 — 5 6 3
Delta 100 010 1 — 3 3 1
Records: Archbold 3-4 (1-0 NWOAL), Delta 1-5 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Masen Towns (4.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Cade Miller, Krayton Kern.
Losing pitcher: Brody Waugh (3 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Bradyn Ruffer.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Devon Morris 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Josiah Gomez 2 singles. (Delta) — 3 singles.
Swanton 9, P. Henry 5
HAMLER — Swanton took advantage of eight Patrick Henry errors and surged past the Patriots late for a surprise 9-5 league win.
Trent Ietniear, Lucas Bloom and Drake Harris each had a pair of base hits to push the previously-winless Bulldogs to the win, scoring seven of the nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Daniel Schmeltz doubled in the first loss of the season for PH.
Swanton 010 143 0 — 9 10 5
P. Henry 020 002 1 — 5 7 8
Records: Swanton 1-7 (1-0 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 6-1 (0-1 NWOAL)
Winning pitcher: Lucas Bloom (6 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Aiden Behrman (4.1 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Mason Schwiebert, Mack Hieber.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Trent Eitniear 2 singles; Lucas Bloom 2 singles; Drake Harris 2 singles; Drew Smigelski double, 2 runs. (Patrick Henry) — Daniel Schmeltz single, double, 2 runs; Mack Hieber 2 runs.
L. Center 11, Evergreen 3
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center staked out a 6-0 lead after one inning en route to an 11-3 rout of Evergreen to open league play.
Landon Amstutz went the distance on the mound, striking out eight, while lacing two base hits. Zac Weaver added three RBIs.
Andrew Geer doubled in the setback for Evergreen.
Evergreen 000 030 0 — 3 6 2
L. Center 620 021 x — 11 12 1
Records: Liberty Center 5-2 (1-0 NWOAL), Evergreen 4-3 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Landon Amstutz (7 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brady Kanneman (2.1 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) — Andrew Geer single, double. (Liberty Center) — Zac Weaver 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Landon Amstutz 2 singles, 2 runs; Zane Zeiter 2 singles, 2 runs; Carter Dickman 2 singles; Zane Zeiter 2 runs; Landen Kruse 2 runs.
N. Central 18, Pettisville 3
PIONEER — Clayton Douglass struck out six in four innings of work for North Central in the Eagles’ 18-3 non-league win over Pettisville.
Ben Pettit and Cohen Meyers each doubled in three-hit days for NC while Quin Burt rapped a pair of two-baggers.
Pettisville 010 11 — 3 7 7
N. Central 815 4x — 18 13 1
Records: North Central 4-1, Pettisville 1-6.
Winning pitcher: Clayton Douglass (4 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Johnny Hicks.
Losing pitcher: Luke VanDenBurghe (0.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Luke Horning, Quinn Ripke, Kaleb Wyse, Aiden Crawford.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Creighton Aeschliman single, double. (North Central) — Ben Pettit 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Cohen Meyers 2 singles, double; Quin Burt 2 doubles; Kenneth Smeltzer 2 singles; Connor Gendron 2 RBIs.
