MONTPELIER – Fairview was able to pick up a quality win on the road as the Apaches went to Montpelier and scored a 5-2 win in area baseball action on Monday.
The Apaches picked up a pair of runs in the top of the first to set the tone as Fairview overcame 10 strikeouts by Loco starter Blake Altaffer.
Fairview 200 210 0 – 5 6 3
Montpelier 010 010 0 – 2 5 2
Records: Fairview 5-7, Montpelier 9-3.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (3 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Austin Bostater.
Losing pitcher: Blake Altaffer (5 innings, 2 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 4 walks, 10 strikeouts). Other: Ethan Marihugh.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Ronnie Adkins single, double. (Montpelier) – Blake Altaffer single, double.
Hicksville 17, Edon 6
EDON – Leading 5-3, Hicksville put the game away witrh five runs in the sixth and seven runs in the seventh to score a 17-6 non-league win at Edon.
Jackson Bergman hit a home run and drove in four for the Aces. Maverik Keesbury and Brandon Thornburg each drove in three.
Hicksville 111 025 7 – 17 18 6
Edon 200 012 1 – 6 7 5
Records: Hicksville 4-9, Edon 1-12.
Winning pitcher: Aaron Klima (7 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 5 walks, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Wade Parrish (5.1 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 6 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Cole Vasquez, Chris Joice.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) – Jackson Bergman home run, 4 RBIs; Maverik Keesbury 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Nic Congleton 3 singles; Brody Balser 3 singles; Zack Thatcher 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Brandon Thornburg single, double, 3 RBIs.
Antwerp 12, Ft. Jennings 2
ANTWERP – Down 2-0 before stepping to the plate, Antwerp took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the first, then ended the game early by tacking on seven runs in the fourth, to score a 12-2 win over Ft. Jennings.
Chase Clark smacked two doubles, legged out a triple and hit a home run for the Archers while driving in five runs.
Ft. Jennings 200 00 – 2 5 4
Antwerp 320 7x – 12 9 1
Records: Antwerp 10-1, Ft. Jennings 1-10.
Winning pitcher: Carson Altimus (5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Gavin Schimmoeller (3 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Eli Brown.
Leading hitters: (Ft. Jennings) – Evan Hoersten 2 singles; Aiden Grothouse double. (Antwerp) – Chase Clark 2 doubles, triple, home run, 5 RBIs.
Edgerton 3, N. Central 2
EDGERTON – After the visiting Eagles tied the game in the top of the sixth, Edgerton was able to push across a run in the bottom of the inning to score a 3-2 win over North Central.
North Central 001 001 0 – 2 2 3
Edgerton 101 001 x – 3 6 1
Records: Edgerton 6-8, North Central 7-5.
Winning pitcher: Creed Muehlfeld (7 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Colton Hicks (6 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (North Central) – Ben Pettit 2 RBIs. (Edgerton) – Noah Landel 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Warren Nichols 2 singles; Corey Everetts double.
Van Wert 9, W. Trace 8
VAN WERT — Van Wert plated the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to nip Wayne Trace, 9-8.
Tucker Antoine had three base knocks in the loss for the Raiders while Cale Winans and Carter Baksa each doubled.
Wayne Trace 105 011 00 — 8 12 3
Van Wert 014 020 11 — 9 10 1
Records: Van Wert 12-3, Wayne Trace 7-4.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Rupert (3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: T.J. Stoller, Aiden Pratt.
Losing pitcher: Cale Winans (3 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Trevor Speice, Allen Minck.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tucker Antoine 3 singles; Cale Winans single, double; Brendon Bidlack 2 singles; Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles; Carter Baksa double. (Van Wert) — Ethan Rupert 2 singles, double; Luke Wessell 2 singles, double; Ries Wise double.
Paulding 25, Bluffton 0
BLUFFTON – Paulding put up 15 runs in the second inning in crushing Bluffton 25-0 in a NWC tilt.
Jacob Martinez, who went the first four innings on the mound, added three singles and a double at the plate and drove in six runs. Hunter Kauser hit two home runs plus a double and drove in three.
The win was the seventh in a row for the Panthers.
Paulding 4(15)0 06 – 25 20 0
Bluffton 000 00 – 0 2 3
Records: Paulding 9-4 (3-1 NWC), Bluffton 0-12 (0-4 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Jacob Martinez (4 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts). Other: Peyton Adams.
Losing pitcher: D. Fredritz (2 innings, 17 hits, 19 runs, 8 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: J. Coonfare.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) – Hunter Kauser double, 2 home runs, 3 RBIs; Sam Woods 2 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Jacob Martinez 3 singles, double, 6 RBIs; Blake McGarvey 2 singles, double; Andrew Adams double, 3 RBIs; Ethan Foltz 3 RBIs.
Perrysburg 11, Napoleon 1
PERRYSBURG – Perrysburg broke open a close game by scoring seven runs in the third inning in an 11-1 win over Napoleon in a NLL contest.
Jarrett Gerdeman doubled for the Wildcats. Kaleb Woods drove in the lone run.
Napoleon 000 001 – 1 2 1
Perrysburg 117 002 – 11 12 0
Records: Perrysburg 10-1 (3-1 NLL), Napoleon 5-8 (1-3 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Christian Gulgin (6 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Angelo Gonzalez (2.1 innings, 9 hits, 9 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Caden Miller.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Jarrett Gerdeman double. (Perrysburg) – Connor Walendzak home run, 3 RBIs; Aiden Pratt triple; Ryan Thompson triple; Kanyon Gagich 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Ben Robeson 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 6, Bryan 4
BRYAN – Wauseon’s three-run second inning, after both teams tallied three runs in the first, was the difference in the game as the Indians stayed perfect in the NWOAL with a 6-4 win at Bryan.
Clay Stump went the first four innings on the mound to get the win for the Indians. Maddux Chamberlin came in and kept the Bears hitless over the final three innings for the save.
Kolton DeGroff drove in a pair of runs for Wauseon. Keith Huard had two RBIs for Bryan.
Wauseon 330 000 0 – 6 7 1
Bryan 300 100 0 – 4 4 4
Records: Wauseon 7-4 (3-0 NWOAL), Bryan 4-8 (2-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Clay Stump (4 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts). Other: Maddux Chamberlin.
Losing pitcher: Nolan Kidston (3.1 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Ethan Psurny.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) – Kolton DeGroff 2 RBIs; Jude Armstrong 2 singles; Clay Stump 2 singles. (Bryan) – Keith Huard double, 2 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh 2 singles.
Evergreen 3,
Liberty Center 0
LIBERTY CENTER – RJ Shunck and Nick Smithmyer combined to hold Liberty Center to three hits as the Vikings stayed perfect in NWOAL play with a 3-0 win at B.A. Miller Field in Liberty Center.
Ashton Sayers drove in a pair of runs for Evergreen.
Evergreen 010 020 0 – 3 6 2
Liberty Center 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
Records: Evergreen 7-4 (3-0 NWOAL), Liberty Center 1-12 (0-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: RJ Shunck (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 4 walks, 11 strikeouts). Other: Nick Smithmyer.
Losing pitcher: Landon Amstutz (7 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) – Ashton Sayers 2 RBIs; Zach Laver single, double.
Archbold 10, Delta 0
DELTA – The Streaks scored at least one run in every inning they came to bat as Archbold handled Delta 10-0.
Caleb Hogrefe connected for three hits, including a double, while Jayden Seiler struck out eight in a five-hit shutout.
Archbold 132 121 – 10 12 1
Delta 000 000 – 0 5 5
Records: Archbold 8-4 (1-2 NWOAL), Delta 3-10 (0-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (5 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts). Other: Brandon Taylor.
Losing pitcher: Hunter Hamilton.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Caleb Hogrefe 2 singles, double.
Ottoville 10, O-G 3
OTTAWA – Ottoville made the short trip to Ottawa Park a successful one as the Big Green were able to score a 10-3 win over the Titans.
Jack Langhals hit a single and double for Ottoville.
Ottoville 107 000 2 – 10 11 2
Ottawa-Glandorf 030 000 0 – 3 6 3
Records: Ottoville 7-2, Ottawa-Glandorf 9-6.
Winning pitcher: Josh Thorbahn.
Losing pitcher: Wes Davidson.
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) – Jack Langhals single, double. (Ottawa-Glandorf) – Landon Jordan 2 doubles.
Kalida 6, Lima CC 1
LIMA – Kalida tallied single runs in each of the first three innings, which was enough to carry the Wildcats past Lima CC, 6-1.
Colin Hoffman did the most damage for the Wildcats, getting a pair of hits and driving in three runs.
Kalida 111 102 0 – 6 13 1
Lima CC 001 000 0 – 1 4 2
Records: Kalida 9-3.
Winning pitcher: Nathan Schroeder (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts). Other: Drew Buss.
Losing pitcher: Gephart (4 innings, 10 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: Jacobs.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) – Colin Hoffman 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jaden Smith 2 singles; Ryan Lucke 3 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.