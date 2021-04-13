METAMORA – A four run fourth inning gave the Vikings a lead they held on to as Evergreen opened NWOAL play with a 7-5 win at home against Archbold.
Zach Laver and Landon Vance each doubled for the Vikings in the league-opening victory.
DJ Newman drove in a pair for the Bluestreaks.
Archbold 003 020 0 – 5 4 2
Evergreen 030 400 x – 7 8 1
Records: Evergreen 4-4 (1-0 NWOAL), Archbold 7-2 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: RJ Shunck (4 innings, 1 hit, 5 runs, 4 earned, 8 walks, 7 strikeouts). Others: Nick Smithmyer, Landen Vance.
Losing pitcher: Brandon Taylor (1.2 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Zane Behnfeldt, DJ Newman, Jayden Seiler.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – DJ Newman 2 RBIs. (Evergreen) – Landen Vance double, 2 RBIs; Zach Laver single, double, 2 RBIs.
Ayersville 10, Elida 4
ELIDA — Ayersville bounced back from a 3-0 first-frame hole to down host Elida, 10-4.
Brady Hauenstein had a single and double and drove in four runs for the Pilots, which scored in every inning after a scoreless second.
Ayersville 001 223 2 — 10 10 0
Elida 300 001 0 — 4 4 2
Records: Ayersville 6-4, Elida 7-2.
Winning pitcher: Abe Delano (5.2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Cameron Cook.
Losing pitcher: B. Kirk (2.2 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: L. Henderson, D. Marston.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Brady Hauenstein single, double, 4 RBIs; Zach Moss 2 singles; Luke Delano 2 singles; Blake Eiden double. (Elida) — Mike Niebel single, double.
Tinora 20, Edon 0
EDON — Tinora exploded for eight first-inning runs and 12 in the third to roll past Edon, 20-0.
Cole Commisso was a triple short of the cycle, racking up four hits and seven RBIs. Casen Wolfrum ripped a pair of doubles with four runs for Tinora.
Tinora 80(12) 00 — 20 18 1
Edon 000 00 — 0 6 2
Records: Tinora 7-2, Edon 1-9.
Winning pitcher: Kade Vogelsong (3 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Korbin Casteel.
Losing pitcher: Ian Hickman (1 inning, 8 runs, 7 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Clayton Dulle, Chris Joice.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) — Cole Commisso single, double, home run, 7 RBIs, 3 runs; Marcus Grube 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Bryce Bailey 3 singles; Casen Wolfrum 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Andrew Imthurn 2 singles, 3 runs; Nolan Schafer 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 4, O-G 0
OTTAWA — Wayne Trace held Ottawa-Glandorf to five base hits and blanked the host Titans, 4-0.
Tucker Antoine and Cooper Wenzlick each had a pair of base hits for the Raiders, with the freshman Wenzlick earning the win on the bump.
Trevor Schimmoeller and Dylan Wagner each had two singles for O-G.
Wayne Trace 101 000 2 — 4 7 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Records: Wayne Trace 5-3, Ottawa-Glandorf 6-4.
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick.
Losing pitcher: Ty Buckland.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tucker Antoine 2 singles; Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles. (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Trevor Schimmoeller 2 singles; Dylan Wagner 2 singles.
Edgerton 8, Hilltop 5
WEST UNITY — Edgerton broke open a 5-4 deficit with three runs in the fifth to knock off Hilltop 8-5.
Creed Muehlfeld and Nate Swank each stroked two base hits for the Bulldogs.
Ethan Varney ripped four singles in the setback for the Cadets.
Edgerton 202 030 1 — 8 9 2
Hilltop 221 000 0 — 5 9 4
Records: Edgerton 5-6, Hilltop 3-7.
Winning pitcher: Warren Nichols (3 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: Caleb Schlie.
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (7 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 9 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Creed Muehlfeld 2 singles; Nate Swank 2 singles; Warren Nichols double. (Hilltop) — Ethan Varney 4 singles; Isaac Baumgartner 2 singles.
Pettisville 5, Holgate 1
PETTISVILLE – Nate Keim doubled in a run and scored a run himself as Pettisville picked up a 5-1 win over Holgate in non-league action.
Isaac St. John went the distance to pick up the win on the mound. He limited the Tigers to a run on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
Holgate 001 000 0 – 1 2 2
Pettisville 401 000 x – 5 5 2
Records: Holgate 4-4, Pettisville 4-2.
Winning pitcher: Isaac St. John (7 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Robbie Thacker (3 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Brodi Burgel.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) – Nate Keim double.
Bowling Green 11. Napoleon 1
BOWLING GREEN – Napoleon opened NLL play with a tough 11-1 loss at Bowling Green.
The Bobcats tallied three runs in the second and third frames to take an early lead.
The top three spots in the BG lineup did most the damage, combining for eight hits and driving in all 11 runs.
Napoleon 010 000 – 1 3 2
Bowling Green 033 032 – 11 10 2
Records: Napoleon 4-4 (0-1 NLL), Bowling Green 5-4 (1-0 NLL).
Winning pitcher: N. Kress (6 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (4 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned, 4 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Bowling Green) – R. Jackson single, triple, 4 RBIs; B. Tucker 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; E. Brown 3 singles, 3 RBIs.
Wauseon 8, Delta 2
DELTA — Wauseon scored all eight of its runs in the final two innings to rally past the Panthers 8-2 for an NWOAL victory.
Easton Delgado had a single and double in the win for the Indians while striking out three in four frames to pick up the victory.
Hunter Hamilton, Austin Michael and Caleb Lantz all had a pair of base hits for the Panthers.
Wauseon 000 005 3 — 8 7 1
Delta 100 000 1 — 2 8 3
Records: Wauseon 3-4 (1-0 NWOAL), Delta 2-6 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Easton Delgado (4 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Maddux Chamberlin.
Losing pitcher: Hunter Hamilton (6 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Chase Stickley.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Easton Delgado single, double; Eli Delgado 2 singles. (Delta) — Hunter Hamilton 2 singles; Austin michael 2 singles; Caleb Lantz 2 singles.
Patrick Henry 2, Liberty Center 0
LIBERTY CENTER — Patrick Henry’s Gage Seemann fanned nine in a four-hit shutout of rival Liberty Center, 2-0, in both teams’ NWOAL opener.
Aiden Behrman and Layke Crossland each doubled for PH, with Behrman and Braden Hall driving in the two Patriot runs.
Landon Amstutz struck out seven over five frames for the Tigers.
Patrick Henry 000 002 0 — 2 7 1
Liberty Center 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Records: Patrick Henry 5-3 (1-0 NWOAL), Liberty Center (1-7, 0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Gage Seemann (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Landon Amstutz (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Cam Krugh.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) — Aiden Behrman single, double; Nash Meyer 2 singles; Layke Crossland double.
Bryan 13, Swanton 3
SWANTON – After Swanton cut Bryan’s four run lead in half in the bottom of the first, the Bears added on three runs in the second in a 13-3 decision over the Bulldogs.
Clayton Rupp led the Bryan offense, hitting a single and two doubles and he drove in four runs.
Breven Deckrosh held the Bulldogs to just a single hit.
Bryan 430 303 – 13 13 6
Swanton 200 001 – 3 1 1
Records: Bryan 3-6 (1-0 NWOAL), Swanton 2-8 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (6 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk, 15 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Gowing (1 inning, 6 hits, 7 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Others: Szalapski, O’Shea.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Clayton Rupp single, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Mikey Wolff 2 singles, double; Taysen Deckrosh single, double, 3 RBIs; Dylan Dominique 3 RBIs.
Paulding 8, Spencerville 0
SPENCERVILLE — Sam Woods carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning for Paulding as the Panthers won in NWC action over Spencerville, 8-0.
Woods finished with nine strikeouts in the win for the Panthers.
Paulding 120 005 0 — 8 6 0
Spencerville 000 000 0 — 0 2 5
Records: Paulding 4-4 (1-1 NWC), Spencerville 2-6 (1-1 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Sam Woods (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts). Other: Blake McGarvey.
Losing pitcher: Carter Ringwald (4 innings, 1 hit, 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts). Others: Caden Johnston, Layne Wood.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Payton Beckman 2 RBIs.
Columbus Grove 2, Crestview 0
COLUMBUS GROVE – Tayt Birnesser scattered four hits as Columbus Grove moved to 2-0 in the NWC with a 2-0 win over Crestview.
Brayden sautter had a pair of base knocks in the Bulldog victory.
Crestview 000 000 0 – 0 4 4
Columbus Grove 100 010 x – 2 3 0
Records: Crestview 4-3 (0-1 NWC), Columbus Grove 4-2 (2-0 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Tayt Birnesser 5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) – Brayden Sautter 2 singles.
Kalida 11, Delphos St. John’s 6
DELPHOS — Kalida pounded 15 hits and rolled to its sixth win in eight tries this season with an 11-6 win at Delphos St. John’s.
Jaden Smith had two singles and a double while Ryan Lucke and Justin Siebeneck each drove in three runs.
Kalida 020 512 1 — 11 15 1
Delphos St. John’s 002 040 0 — 6 7 2
Records: Kalida 6-2.
Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (4.2 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ryan Klausing.
Losing pitcher: Sanders (2.2 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 hit).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Jaden Smith 2 singles, double; Ryan Lucke 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Justin Siebeneck single, double, 3 RBIs; Gabe Roof 2 singles; Ayden Warnecke 2 singles; Brandon Miller 2 singles. (Delphos St. John’s) — Kerner single, double, 3 RBIs; Lindeman home run.
