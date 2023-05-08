Defiance had its winning streak snapped at 12 games and matched their most runs allowed in any game this season in a 4-2 loss to Findlay at DHS on Monday evening.
The Bulldogs (17-2, No. 3 Division II OHSBCA) had a rough all-around game as the Blue and White recorded three errors defensively, managed just four singles at the plate, two stolen bases and surrendered eight hits to the Trojans (8-10).
Defiance got off to a solid start in the first inning, loading the bases with three straight singles before Bradyn Shaw drew an RBI walk and Aidan Kiessling scored Gavino Gomez with an RBI sacrifice fly.
From there, Defiance managed just one base hit the rest of the way against Findlay starter Austin Sertell, who induced 14 flyouts from DHS batters. The Trojans got back into things with an RBI single from Sertell in the top of the third inning before Ben Best scored from third on a wild pitch to tie the game. A go-ahead run in the fifth came when Luke Weihrauch scored on an RBI fielder’s choice before an insurance run in the sixth on an error by DHS pitcher David Jimenez that scored Matt Guthrie.
Jimenez dropped his first decision of the year, allowing four runs (three earned) with seven hits, six strikeouts and three walks over six frames to fall to 7-1 on the season.
Defiance will look to regroup against Archbold (13-5) in a Tuesday home tilt against a Bluestreak squad that has won 11 of its last 12.
Findlay 002 011 0 — 4 8 0
Defiance 200 000 0 — 2 4 3
Records: Findlay 8-10, Defiance 17-2.
Winning pitcher: Austin Sertell (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: David Jimenez (6 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Brezlen Zipfel.
Leading hitters: (Findlay) — Ben Best 2 singles; Matt Guthrie 2 singles. (Defiance) — 4 singles.
